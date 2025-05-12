Gujarat Titans first team to resume training even as franchises await confirmation on IPL 2025 resumption

There is still an air of uncertainty around the resumption of the suspended IPL 2025, with BCCI still chalking out their plans and having a word with all the stakeholders, while waiting for approval from the government. But Gujarat Titans already want to remain one foot ahead as they resumed their training for the remaining bit of the season on Sunday. Gujarat Titans resumed training for rest of IPL 2025 season(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Shubman Gill-led side had a long net session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the team and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) officials confirming the website that it went for three hours - between 5:30 pm and 9 pm. In fact, a few foreign players were also part of the training session, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Sherfane Rutherford. India stars Gill and Mohammed Siraj were also in attendance.

"They were to disperse today but with the announcement of ceasefire and talk of an early resumption happening, they decided to stay on in Ahmedabad," GCA and GT members told Cricbuzz.

The 2022 champions currently stand top of the table with 16 points from 11 games, comprising eight wins. They are only a victory away from securing their berth in the playoffs.

Ricky Ponting-led PBKS support staff in Delhi

The report also added that even though domestic players returned home and most foreign players left India after the tournament was suspended amid the escalating tension with Pakistan, all members of the Punjab Kings coaching staff - Ricky Ponting, Brad Haddin, and James Hopes - chose to stay in the country. This has been contrary to the earlier reports that emerged from Dharamsala last week, which said that the Aussie members in the Punjab squad were not willing to stay in India amid the situation and wanted to return home as soon as possible.

However, the Ponting-led support staff stayed back in Delhi after BCCI arranged a special train for PBKS players from Dharamsala last Saturday.

Punjab currently stand third in the table with 15 points from 11 games.