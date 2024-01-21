Gurbaz, Fraser-McGurk shine in Dubai Capitals' resounding opening victory over MI Emirates

Dubai Capitals, riding on belligerent half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jake Fraser-McGurk, recorded an emphatic seven-wicket win over MI Emirates in the second match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. This contest, played in the presence of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and a large Saturday crowd, saw Afghanistan’s Gurbraz crack an aggressive 81 runs off 39 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes and Australia’s 21-year-old rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk hitting a breezy 54 off 25 balls with four boundaries and four sixes. The pair put on a 114 runs partnership for the second wicket in 51 balls to chase down MI Emirates’ total of 159 for 9 in 20 overs and won the match with 24 balls to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action for the Dubai Capitals(ILT20)

Emirates after getting off to a good start, slipped from a strong 79 for 1 in seven overs to 140 for 8 by the 19th over. Big hits from Tim David (27) took the score past the 150 run mark, but the architect of their fine start was UAE’s Muhammad Waseem who cracked 51 runs off 26 balls with four sixes and two boundaries. He was backed by Andre Fletcher (30) and Nicholas Pooran (21). Sikandar Raza was responsible to put the brakes on Emirates taking three wickets for 21 backed by Jason Holder (3 for 34).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After the win, David Warner remarked that the energy in his team’s camp helped. “I enjoy leadership. There is great energy in our camp and that helps.” On Gurbaz and Fraser's knocks, Warner said: “These two guys come with clear minds and are at the peak of their game right now.” He then went on to appreciate Trent Boult for the delivery that got him out. “I have had a lot of good battles against Boult. This is the first time I am seeing the ball swing so much here after a long time.”

MI Emirates skipper Pooran admitted that his team did not play smart cricket. “We kept losing wickets and should have played smart. All credit to Dubai Capitals, they bowled well. We thought we had a chance with 160, but surely it wasn't enough. We knew batting first was going to be tricky. We just weren't good enough. We fell short of runs. But Fraser and Gurbaz batted well.”

Player of the match Sikandar Raza said that belief in himself helped to bowl well: “It’s one of those games... they were running away in the powerplay. The wicket was a bit slow and some of those wickets were lucky. They are all world-class cricketers; but you need to play smart cricket. It's one thing to have a plan and another thing to execute. I try to change and bring in variations. I don't know what's coming out of my hands, so best of the luck to the batters facing. Faith is the one thing that has got me going. Just take care of your rough days and believe in yourself.”

Waseem’s half-century and MI Emirates batting collapse

Dubai Capitals' skipper Warner won the toss and elected to bowl stating that the wicket looked good and his team would chase the runs down. Emirates skipper Pooran too remarked that his team would have loved to bowl first, but they need to adapt to conditions and be competitive.

England’s Will Smeed, opening the Emirates innings with UAE’s Muhammad Waseem, hit the first boundary of the day square driving Dushmantha Chameera. Jason Holder struck in the second over having Smeed brilliantly caught by a leaping Sam Billings at slips for 5. This brought in Andre Fletcher. Waseem got off the mark hitting Chameera over his head for a boundary. He also hit the first six of the match lifting Roelof van der Merwe over long on, and took 18 runs off that over with two boundaries.

Fletcher opened up from the fifth over when he hit Paul van Meekeren for two boundaries and a six to take the score past the 50 run mark. Holder, who was re-introduced for the sixth over, was hit for 21 runs, which included sixes from Waseem and Fletcher.

Akif Raja bowled the seventh over to end Fletcher’s knock forcing him to hit high to Powell at long-on for 30. His 18-ball knock had three boundaries and two sixes. He put on 72 runs in 34 balls with Waseem for the second wicket. Waseem reached his half century in 24 balls, and together with his captain Pooran, took the score past the 100 run mark.

Raza ended Waseem’s fine knock forcing him to lift to Holder at long-off for 51. His knock off 26 balls had two boundaries and four sixes. Raza also struck to remove Ambati Rayudu, caught and bowled for 1.

The flow of runs however reduced from the 10th over with Van Meekeren yielding only six runs. Raza gave away just three runs and Akif Raja gave away only four runs. Raza then went on to bowl Pooran for 21 in the 14th over. With half the side back in the dug-out for 120, MI Emirates struggled for runs. Van der Merwe had Corey Anderson caught by Billing at deep-midwicket for 1.

Holder went on to trap Dwayne Bravo leg before for 2 and also had Akeal Hosen caught by Billings at long-on for 7. Tim David hit Chameera for two consecutive sixes in the last over and took the score past the 150-run mark. He got out to the fifth ball caught by Holder at long off for 27.

Aggressive knocks from Gurbaz and Fraser

Capitals began their chase through David Warner, who was cheered all the way to the crease by the crowd, along with Gurbaz. Boult would have got Gurbaz out for a duck to the third ball had he not dropped the return catch. Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was brought in as a super-sub in place of Rayudu, bowled the second over and Gurbaz celebrated his luck hitting him for a six over long-on.

The first to go was Warner to a fine delivery from Boult that took the outside edge and flew into the hands of Zahoor Khan for 1. Fraser, who came in as super-sub for Paul Meekran, went for his shots and hit Akeal Hosein for a six and two boundaries. He also smashed Farooqi for a well-timed boundary and another six over long-leg. Delhi Capitals' 50 runs came in five overs.

Gurbaz was severe on Zahoor Khan hitting him for three consecutive boundaries in the sixth over while Fraser hit Hosein for two successive sixes in the seventh. Fraser reached his half century in 21 balls and Capitals went past the 100-run mark in 8.5 overs. Gurbaz too reached his half century in 26 balls. So severe was the onslaught of this pair that their 100 runs partnership came in 44 balls.

By the halfway mark, Capitals needed only 38 runs. Fraser got out to Boult in the 11th over, caught at long-off by Anderson for 54. Gurbaz too got out but after hitting 81 runs, brilliantly caught by Waseem at deep mid-wicket off Farooqi. Sam Billings and Rovman Powell then steered their team to the target in 16 overs.

Brief scores:

Dubai Capitals bt MI Emirates by 7 wkts. MI Emirates 159 for 9 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 51, Andre Fletcher 30, Nicholas Pooran 21, Tim David 27, Jason Holder 3 for 34, Sikandar Raza 3 for 21) Dubai Capitals 160 for 3 in 16 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81, Jakes Fraser-McGurk 54, Trent Boult 2 for 23)