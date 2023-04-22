Watch: 'Guru' Dhoni creates classroom with SRH players after CSK win, video draws reaction from Ian Bishop

There is a reason why every young cricketer in the world wants to be a part of the Indian Premier League. Besides the tournament serving as a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent to the world, it also provides an opportunity for them to learn from the experience of some of the top players or the legends of the game. And a glimpse of that was seen on Friday night when MS Dhoni held a special master class for SRH youngsters after the IPL 2023 match at the Chepauk Stadium. The act drew a priceless reaction from former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop. MS Dhoni with SRH players

CSK produced a seven-wicket win on Friday against SRH, their second victory at home in the ongoing IPL, which kept them in winning ways. After the match, the cameraperson caught Dhoni with probably all of the young players of the SRH unit. They were listening to the CSK skipper with full attention.

Dhoni was seen animatedly having a word with the players with pace sensation Umran Malik in the centre. Later, he was also seen having a lengthy discussion with Abdul Samad, who has long been touted as SRH's finisher but is yet to produce a telling performance.

As the cameras showed the visual of Dhoni interacting with the SRH players, the commentators said: "Look at that. That's a fantastic picture. The guru has a few words to say and all the youngsters that are there are all ears."

The video was later shared by West Indies great Bishop on his Twitter account as he wrote: “That footage of MSD with the SRH guys at the end of the CSK vs SRH #TATAIPL2023 game was super. Students devouring every word of the teacher.”

It was an emphatic win for CSK but the SRH bowlers were impressive indeed to have kept the hosts in check during the chase of 135 with Dhoni's men having secured win with eight balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul while Devon Conway was the top scorer for CSK with his unbeaten 77. CSK now stand third in the take with eight points in six games, as many as top-placed Rajasthan Royals and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants, with net run rate standing as the deciding factor.

