Gus Atkinson's father beaming with pride as son scores debut Test century at Lord's: 'It's his brother's birthday'

Gus Atkinson showed that he is far more than just a lower-order batter by scoring a maiden Test ton during England's first innings in the second Test at Lord's against Sri Lanka. Atkinson compiled a masterful 118 off just 115 balls in what was his first-ever ton in first-class cricket altogether. Atkinson had not scored any centuries in first class cricket before this

Atkinson's century, coupled with Joe Root 143 off 206 balls has taken England from being in a precarious position to dominating the Test. Atkinson joined Root in the middle when England had lost two quick wickets after a strong partnership between the latter and Harry Brook. The score was 216/6. By the time Atkinson was dismissed, England were 420/9.

The X handle for Lord's posted a video of Atkinson's father reacting to his son getting to the century in the stands at Lord's. He had commentator Mark Nicholas with among others. “Ecstatic, obviously. Especially at Lord's and following up on his debut, it's just quite unreal. And it is his brother's birthday as well, which makes it even more special, he is here as well. It's a marvellous moment. Such a thrill,” Atkinson senior could be heard saying in tthe video.

‘Happy he expressed himself with ball and bat’

He said that he is happy his son has got the chance to express himself with ball and bat. “Can't quite believe it. The names are all up there. There are great all-rounders and it is still early days but I am just so thrilled that he has managed to express himself with bat and ball. For us as a family it is just wonderful to see him succeed,” he said.

Atkinson made his Test debut earlier this year against the West Indies at Lord's taking a seven-wicket haul in his very first innings. He has a total of 26 wickets to his name in the four Tests he has played. Before this match, Atkinson had scored just 505 runs in 23 first class matches at an average of 20.20. He had three half-centuries to his name. In the four Tests he played Atkinson scored 64 runs at an average of 16.00.