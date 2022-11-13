Home / Cricket / 'Guy who makes things happen': Not Curran or Stokes, Jos Buttler picks England's 'outstanding' player after T20 WC glory

'Guy who makes things happen': Not Curran or Stokes, Jos Buttler picks England's 'outstanding' player after T20 WC glory

cricket
Published on Nov 13, 2022 06:49 PM IST

After England's win in the T20 World Cup 2022 final vs Pakistan, Jos Buttler picked his side's ‘outstanding’ player and it wasn't Sam Curran or Ben Stokes.

England's Jos Buttler, third right, celebrates with teammates after defeating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.(AP)
England's Jos Buttler, third right, celebrates with teammates after defeating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

After England's victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Jos Buttler couldn't stop lavishing praise on his teammates, especially spinner Adil Rashid. Rashid was in stunning form and took two wickets in four overs at the MCG in Melbourne, on Sunday. Other than the 34-year-old, Chhris Jordan also bagged a two-wicket haul and Sam Curran scalped three dismissals. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes grabbed a wicket.

The England bowlers were in good form and restricted Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Adil's wickets were crucial as they included Pakistan captain Babar Azam (32 runs off 28 balls) and Mohammad Haris (eight runs off 12 deliveries). Chasing a target of 138 runs, England had to rely on an unbeaten half-century by Ben Stokes, to reach 138 for five in 19 overs, winning by five wickets. Stokes slammed 52 runs off 49 balls and remained unbeaten. Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: ENG beat PAK by 5 wickets, crowned champions

Rashid ended the tournament with four wickets and was also pivotal in the semi-final vs India. Speaking after the match, Buttler called Rashid as England's 'outstanding' player and also had some special words for Stokes. "Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well", he said.

"And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan", he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup england cricket team jos buttler pakistan cricket team + 2 more
t20 world cup england cricket team jos buttler pakistan cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out