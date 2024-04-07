‘Haarne ka kaam toh khud karr rahe ho’: Shami slams Faf du Plessis for keeping ‘Maxwell the bowler’ out of game vs RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis came under the scanners for his captaincy in the clash against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match on Saturday. The RCB skipper didn't use Glenn Maxwell as the bowler while defending the 184-run target as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were hammering the bowlers for fun in the middle overs. Maxwell, who has been facing the heat for his below-par batting performance, turned out to be RCB's best bowler this season thus far. Glenn Maxwell didn't bowl a single over against Rajasthan Royals.(AP)

Du Plessis suggested that the presence of right-handed batters in the middle forced him to not use Maxwell with the ball. The Bengaluru-based franchise once again had a below-par show in all three departments and lost the match by 6 wickets with five balls to spare.

However, veteran India batter Virender Sehwag slammed Du Plessis' captaincy for his bowling changes, Impact Player selection and decision not to use Maxwell as a bowler.

"I don't understand the captaincy of Faf du Plessis. The bowler who should not have come in powerplay bowled the last over of powerplay - Mayank Dagar. Even Impact Player, they should have gone with Vijaykumar Vyshak who could have used the cutters well but they went ahead of Himanshu Sharma who failed to create an impact. Don't know what the management is doing or even Faf du Plessis' captaincy was not of high standards. They committed several mistakes, he didn't even use Glenn Maxwell, one computer analyst said that Buttler's numbers are not very good against off-spinners. Maxwell has dismissed several right-handed batters. I was surprised that Maxwell who is RCB's most successful bowler this season didn't even bowl a single over," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

During the same discussion, premier India paceman Mohammad Shami also lambasted Du Plessis for his explanation of not using Maxwell because of two right-handed batters in the middle.

"I don't get the point that if there is a left-handed batter playing then we will not give the ball to left-arm spinners and if a right-hander is batting then we won't go with the off-spinner. I don't know who made such a rule or what kind of mindset is this, Ashwin is also bowling to right-handers. If you look at the record, Maxwell has been the pick of the bowlers for RCB and you pushed the same bowler out of the game," Shami added.

Shami asserted that RCB paid the price for their own wrongdoings in the middle as they failed to make the right calls in the middle.

"Haarne ka kaam toh khud karr rahe ho (RCB are losing the game because of their own wrongdoings). In the batting, he has tried to play the unorthodox shots and got out on them but he has been tremendous with the bowling. But hats off to the RCB captain, he took the main bowler out of the game," he said.