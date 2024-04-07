RCB head coach addresses burning strike rate question following Virat Kohli's century: 'On pitches like today...'

Virat Kohli's unbeaten century wasn't enough to end the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggles in the 2024 Indian Premier League. The star RCB batter remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, steering the side to a strong score of 183/3 in 20 overs. However, the home side, powered by Jos Buttler's unbeaten hundred, chased down the target with five deliveries remaining. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur(AFP)

Kohli lacked support from fellow batters in the RCB lineup, which has become a norm in the season so far; the RCB great has 316 runs to his name in the 2024 edition and stands comfortably at the top of the Orange Cap list; however, there is no other batter from the franchise even in the top-20.

RCB head coach Andy Flower stressed the need for a collective performance from the batting unit as the side faced its third successive loss and fourth overall in the season.

"We're one from five, and that's not a position any side wants to be. Yes, we do have some issues with our batting. We got Virat in superb form but other guys are struggling for form and confidence," Flower said during the post-match press conference on Saturday.

“We're trying everything we can to make them feel strong and confident. As you've seen in this competition, the scores and aggression of teams are only going one way. So, the guys need all the form and confidence to put the opposition under pressure. We haven't found that form yet.”

Kohli made a slow start to his innings and later stated in the mid-match interview that the surface changed quickly as they batted, with the runs hard to come by. The pitch, though, seemingly turned easier to bat in the second innings, with Butter and RR captain Sanju Samson (69) smashing the RCB bowlers for a match-winning stand.

"We do discuss strike rates and aggression; it's part of the understanding of the T20 game. The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure," Flower said.

"Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today. It's just a fact that at the moment that our top five aren't in sparkling form except Virat. It's a tough place to be.

“It's not from lack of effort, they're working hard, they're giving everything they've got. Just not firing at the moment. If we've got to turn this around, we need them firing.”

RCB return on April 11

The side will now be on a four-day break before returning to action on April 11 when it takes on the Mumbai Indians, who are currently reeling at the bottom of the table without any win in three games. MI took on the Delhi Capitals earlier on Sunday, as they chased a first win.