Had a huge effect, Pietersen should not have played for England again: Michael Vaughan

cricket

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:13 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has been one of the most successful leader of his country, believes Kevin Pietersen should not have played for the national team again after the 2012 Text-gate controversy where he was accused of sending messages against his captain Andrew Strauss to the South African team players.

Pietersen was dropped from the England squad for the 2012 Lord’s Test against South Africa when it was revealed that he sent messages about Andrew Strauss and then-coach Andy Flower to the rival camp. What then followed was a public fallout between Strauss and Pietersen.

ALSO READ: Desert Storm: When Sachin tore into Australia to establish his genius

“It had a huge effect on English cricket for a while and I still think it has a massive effect on a few individuals. I still think there are a few who have come out of this worse,” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.

“I’ve never seen 100 per cent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he shouldn’t have ever played for England again.

“If an England player, doesn’t matter who it is, (is) found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out I don’t think he should have played for England again,” Vaughan further added.