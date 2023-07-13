'If you were in Pakistan, you would've never played int'l cricket': Ex-PAK bowler's sledge to Sehwag; Viru's reply...

Long before Virat Kohli gave them nightmares, Virender Sehwag was the ultimate thorn in Pakistan's eyes. The former India opener boasts an incredible record of 1276 runs from 9 Tests at a mind-blowing average of 91.14 and four centuries – including 309 in Multan, 254 in Lahore and 201 in Bengaluru. The way Sehwag in his prime massacred Pakistan even eclipses Kohli's domination. In ODIs too, Sehwag was a force to reckon with against Pakistan as his stats of 1071 runs from 31 matches with two centuries and six fifties would prove. He was an absolute beast everytime India played Pakistan, irrespective of the pitch, bowlers, countries, venues. Virender Sehwag loved playing against Pakistan and his stellar record against them in a proof.(Getty)

It's hard to pick but Sehwag's best against Pakistan came during the 2005 series, when after winning both the ODI and Test series on their soil, India hosted their neighbours for a full-fledged series. It was during this series that Sehwag blasted 544 runs in the three Test matches even as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. In ODIs though, Pakistan emerged winners, taking the series 4-2 in an incredible come from behind victory as Sehwag's tally of 239 and Rahul Dravid's 308 runs in the series would not be enough.

However, in a surprising revelation, a former Pakistan pacer who played in that series has recalled sledging Sehwag. Naved-Ul-Hasan, who was part of Pakistan's bowling line-up in that series, recalled one match in particular where Sehwag was going hammer and tongs before he managed to get under the skin of the former India opener. Naved claims he talked Inzamam-Ul-Haq, the captain – into giving him an over – and after retorting to some of his chirping, managed to get a dangerous-looking Sehwag out.

"We were playing a match against India. Sehwag was batting on 85. It was the same series in which Shahid Afridi scored a century. We were trailing 0-2; India had already won the first two games in the best of five ODIs. In the third game, Sehwag was hammering us. India had scored close to some 300 runs and Sehwag had smashed Afridi for a few sixes. Everyone was getting a beating from him. So I want up to Inzamam to ask for an over. He said 'Sure… everybody is getting hit, you give it a try if you want'," he said on the Nadir Ali podcast.

"The first ball which I bowled was a slower bouncer which Sehwag missed connecting. I went up to him and said 'You don't know how to play. I can't even… Had you been in Pakistan, I don't think you would have ever made it to the international team. He said a few things back to me but I was able to needle him. On my way back I told Inzi bhai… 'Next ball, he is getting out'. I bowled a back of the hand slower ball, and an infuriated Sehwag tried to hit it big but holed out. The wicket was so important that we won that match."

Naved's version not entirely true

Having said that, it is important to note that Naved slightly tweaked his version. Contrary to his statement, Pakistan lost that match to India by 58 runs as a certain MS Dhoni announced himself on the international stage with a stroke-filled 148 at Visakhapatnam. As per Naved's description, he did get Sehwag's wicket for 74 out caught by Salman Butt and picked up 3/54 – but it did not come in a winning cause. Naved even ended up winning the Player of the Series award for taking 15 wickets in the ODI series.

