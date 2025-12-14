‘Handled through appropriate channels’: TV network calls it ‘serious’ after England security staffer confronts cameraman

England’s Ashes tour has taken an awkward turn off the field after a member of the team’s security detail appeared to push a TV cameraman during filming at an airport in Brisbane. England are 0-2 down in the ongoing Ashes series(AFP)

The incident comes with England already 0-2 down in the five-Test series and travelling to Adelaide ahead of the third Test, which begins on Wednesday.

What happened at the airport

According to reports, England’s squad was moving through the airport on Saturday when a confrontation flared up while the players were descending an escalator. The security staffer is said to have taken issue with a 7News camera operator who was filming the team in the public area.

The security guard is reported to have extended his left arm and made contact with the cameraman as he continued to film.

The television footage captured the security guard addressing the cameraman with the words: “out of my face, mate.... don’t be clever”, while pushing him for several meters.

A witness described the episode as quite heated and claimed those involved were quite aggressive towards the cameraman while he attempted to film the squad on the escalators.

A spokesperson for Channel 7 said the matter was being “taken seriously” and was being handled through “appropriate channels”, adding that the camera operator was “physically confronted” despite acting “respectfully and professionally” during routine filming in a public space. The spokesperson added that staff and wellbeing remained paramount.

The moment adds another layer of tension around England’s tour. With results already turning the heat up and scrutiny following the visitors from the boundary rope into everyday spaces. England now head to Adelaide looking to reset on-field momentum - while also hoping the off-field noise doesn’t grow louder than cricket.