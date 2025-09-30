Handshakes not part of ICC Women’s World Cup protocol

Guwahati: With the India–Pakistan rivalry taking centre stage beyond cricketing reasons, questions have emerged whether the women’s teams will follow the same course that overshadowed the men’s Asia Cup. The controversy over the captains and players not shaking hands followed by the row over the trophy after Sunday’s final in Dubai has heightened tension between the two boards. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha walk past each other after the toss before the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. (AP)

The attention now turns to the upcoming group match in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, to be played in Colombo on October 5.

It is learnt that as of Tuesday neither the Indian nor Pakistan cricket board has approached the International Cricket Council to outline any restrictions on player interactions. ICC officials have also clarified that handshakes are not part of tournament protocol in the ongoing World Cup and remain at the discretion of players and teams. However, any violation of code of conduct that is expected to uphold the spirit of cricket will have repercussions.

At the Asia Cup, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss for the September 14 group game, paying tribute to the Indian armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. PCB accused ICC match referee Andy Pycroft of protocol breach saying that he asked Agha not to shake hands with Surya. An ICC inquiry cleared Pycroft, after PCB demanded that he be reassigned for their next game.

Pycroft held a clear-the-air meeting with the Pakistan camp. India played Pakistan in the Super 4s and the final without any hand shake. After the final, the India team did not come out to receive the trophy from ACC head, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the Pakistan board president and the country’s interior minister.

After their opening game against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, the Indian women’s team will head to Colombo for the Pakistan game. Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo, according to a deal agreed when the men’s team refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and played all games in Dubai.

There will be sharp focus on the India-Pakistan game in Colombo, although the players from both sides have had cordial relations in the past. At the 2022 World Cup, players from both teams interacted warmly with pictures of Indian players with the then Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and her infant daughter drawing global attention.