‘Happy when I dismissed them, both are legends’: Avesh Khan says Kohli and Dhoni were his two favourite wickets in IPL

Young fast bowler Avesh Khan made a huge impact with his bowling in the Indian Premier League (2021). The right-arm quick emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble. He scalped a total of 14 wickets from 8 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 7.70.

Avesh hogged the limelight right from DC’s opening game against Chennai Super Kings, in which he got the prized wicket of MS Dhoni. He dismissed the CSK captain for a 2-ball duck with a back of a length delivery. Later in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he continued to impress as he dismissed Virat Kohli for 12.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda, Avesh called the wickets of Dhoni and Kohli his favourite in IPL 2021. The youngster also explained how he succeeded to dismiss the RCB skipper.

“Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were my two favourite wickets. I was really happy when I dismissed them because both of them are legends. There was no particular plan in getting Kohli dismissed, just that we wanted to stick to a line just between the off stump and the fourth stump. He is a world-class batsman and looks to score runs so the idea was to build pressure with dot balls and it worked,” Avesh told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Avesh further spoke about being backed by captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting. The pacer said that the DC skipper always supported him to bowl ‘fearlessly’.

“Ponting and Rishabh had pretty clearly told me to be mentally prepared to play right from game one. Ponting backed me and motivated me by saying that I was capable of leading the attack. Rishabh too was very supportive, always used to have conversations with me and backed me to bowl fearlessly and set the field accordingly,” Avesh Khan added.

Following a terrific performance with the ball in the IPL 2021, Avesh was named as one of the standby players for the upcoming World Test Championship final as well as the 5-match Test series against England.