Harbhajan Singh casts doubts over Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup prospects: 'That is way too far, he will have to see…'

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is not very sure of Rohit Sharma playing the 2027 World Cup for India but said that if he works hard on his fitness then he will make it to it. Rohit has recently led India to Champions Trophy title in Dubai, second ICC trophy for India within the last 12 months. The swashbuckling opener has been leading the team from front in the 50-over format and played a match-winning knock in the Champions Trophy final too. India's captain Rohit Sharma is keeping all his options open for the 2027 ODI World Cup.(AFP)

Under his captaincy, India have adopted a new fearless approach to batting, where the primary aim of the openers is to give the team a fiery start and set the stage for others to follow. He has already announced his retirement from T20Is, but after the Champions Trophy win, he clearly stated that he is in no mood to quit the 50-over format anytime soon.

Rohit led the Indian team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, but winning the prestigious trophy remained an unfulfilled dream for him.

Harbhajan feels that there are still two and a half years left until the 2027 World Cup, which is too far. Rohit's fitness and hunger will be key for him to continue.

"I feel that if anything is left for him to achieve is the 50-over World Cup. He would probably want to win but there is still two and a half years for that. That is way too far, he will have to see where his fitness is going, where his hunger is going," Harbhajan told ESPNCrincinfo.

Rohit Sharma keeping his options open

The veteran spinner said that he has to work hard to get to the 2027 World Cup and said it will b similar to another senior star Virat Kohli.

"If he's still got it, he will have to work hard for it and if he works hard, he will play. So, is the case with Virat Kohli," he concluded.

Meanwhile, after the CT 2025 win, Rohit said that he is keeping all his options open for his cricketing career in future and added that he cannot really commit to being a part of the 2027 World Cup squad.

"It is very hard to say that right now. But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I cannot really say 2027, because it is too far, but I am keeping all my options open," Rohit said as quoted by ICC.