'When he bats, dressing room is absolutely calm': Harbhajan Singh on India's biggest match-winner at T20 World Cup

At a time when Virat Kohli's string of low scores has become a concern for India, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh opted to shift the focus on one of the star performers of the Men In Blue at the ICC T20 World Cup. With rain-playing spoilsport, India's final Group A game against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. India and Canada shared a point each as Rohit Sharma's men advanced to the Super 8 stage. According to Harbhajan, the India star is the biggest match-winner at the T20 World Cup(AFP-AP)

While India topped Group A, co-hosts United States of America (USA) eclipsed Babar Azam's Pakistan to become the second side to enter the business end of the T20 World Cup. Talking about India's campaign at the grandest stage, spin-bowling icon Harbhajan reserved special praise for top-ranked T20I batter - Suryakumar Yadav. World No.1 batter Suryakumar regained top form in India's crucial Group A game against the USA. A Suryakumar special sealed India's top spot in the Group A standings.

'Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest match-winner'

"It's extremely important. We always talk about match-winners. I feel Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest match-winner in this team because the day he plays, he not only wins the match but takes the match far away from the opposition. The opposition can't even think that they can win the game," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Suryakumar notched up a fighting half-century to help India record the highest successful run-chase in New York. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 50 off 49 balls in India's seven-wicket win over USA. "He is a special player. He is a different-level player. It's good that runs came from his bat that day because if those runs hadn't come, it could have been a cause for worry. However, runs coming from his bat is an auspicious sign for India," he added.

'It's a great sign for the dressing room'

India (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and USA (Group A) have all qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only unbeaten teams in the ICC event. India will meet Afghanistan in its first Super 8 game at Barbados on Thursday. "It's a great sign for the dressing room as well because when he bats, the dressing room is absolutely calm. They know that until he is there, he will win the match and come out," Harbhajan concluded.