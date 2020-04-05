e-paper
Home / Cricket / Harbhajan Singh thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown

Harbhajan Singh thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown

On Saturday Harbhajan expressed his gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apr 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Harbhajan Singh.
File photo of Harbhajan Singh. (BCCI Photo)
         

Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh has been quite vocal on social media platforms, spreading the message of social distancing, indulging in charity work and thanking those directly involved in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday Harbhajan expressed his gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

ALSO READ: ‘Blessing in disguise’: Andrew Strauss opens up on how Ben Stokes incident changed England cricket culture

“Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one who is out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey,” Harbhajan tweeted. 

Harbhajan was also part of Star Sports’ new show Cricket Connected, where he along with former cricketers and commentators like Sanjay Manjrekar and Ashish Nehra spoke on a variety of topics to keep the fans engaged.

The entire cricketing and sports calendar has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the UEFA Euro has been postponed by a year.

The start of the Indian Premier League has been pushed back to April 15 and the BCCI is keeping all options open before taking a final decision on the fate of the all important tournament.

