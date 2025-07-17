Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record broken, Bangladesh spinner scripts history in Colombo, helps Tigers beat Sri Lanka

Spinner Mahedi Hasan started with figures of 4-1-11-4 in the deciding T20I match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, helping the Tigers win the game and the series with a little bit of history at the R Premadasa Stadium. Opening the bowling from one end, Mahedi broke a long-standing record held by Harbhajan Singh. Mahedi Hasan celebrates a wicket with captain and wicketkeeper Litton Das during the T20I in Colombo.(AFP)

Mahedi’s economical four wicket haul, which was achieved while bowling two overs within the powerplay, saw him dismiss four of Sri Lanka’s top 5 batters, as the Lankans were restricted to just 132/7 in Colombo in the deciding fixture. Through his excellent spell, Mahedi broke Harbhajan’s record of being the visiting bowler with the best figures in a T20I match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Harbhajan had spun a web around England during the 2012 T20 World Cup, allowing only 12 runs as he took 4 wickets himself. The Indian spinner held the record for best record for any bowler until Wanindu Hasaranga shattered India’s batting with remarkable figures of 4-9 in a 2021 series. Players such as Josh Hazlewood (4-16) and Mahedi's compatriot Mustafizur Rahman (4-21) have threatened Harbhajan's record for visiting players over the years, but it was the Bangladesh tweaker to break it.

Mahedi's excellence derails Lankan top order

Mahedi started things off with the wicket of Kusal Perera, who came in at number three and was dismissed on a golden duck in the second over of the innings. The spinner would return to scalp Dinesh Chandimal in the fifth over of the powerplay, before adding the names of Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka, and taking a caught and bowled off opener Pathum Nissanka, batting on 46 at the time.

Remarkably, this was Mahedi’s first match of the entire series, which has seen two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. He stepped in for experienced all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and had immediate impact for his team, ensuring they were able to knock down a manageable target in the second innings.

Opener Tanzid Hasan started with the bat in the chase, scoring 73* off just 47 deliveries in an innings which included six maximums. The visitors lost only two wickets, running down the target with 21 deliveries to spare to walk away with the win in Colombo, as well as the series.