'He must play Test cricket': Ganguly hands out special request to coach Dravid, namedrops India star for WTC call-up

With India heading to the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, the Rahul Dravid-coached side is focused on stamping its authority in the One Day International (ODI) format in the World Cup year. India are gunning for its first ICC title since 2013 when the Men In Blue had lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. With Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian side, the Asian giants made it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Ganguly feels Rohit and Co. have a strong chance to win the World Cup on home soil this year(AFP)

However, India failed to cross the final hurdle for the second time in the WTC as the runners-up of the inaugural edition were upstaged by Pat Cummins’ Australia. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who believes Rohit and Co. have a strong chance to win the World Cup on home soil this year, has handed out a special request to head coach Dravid. Showering praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the legendary batter said that the white-ball vice-captain should play Test cricket away from home.

'He must play Test cricket away from home'

“I keep saying this the coach, captain, selectors must convince Hardik Pandya to play Test cricket. His bowling might not be required in India but away from home, it balances the side out. He must play Test cricket away from home and bowl 10 overs a day. Hardik Pandya is very very important for India," Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.

Earlier, Pandya was considered a strong contender to make a return to Test cricket in the previous edition of the WTC. Pandya, who regularly leads India's white-ball side in the absence of skipper Rohit, has not played red-ball cricket for the Asian giants since September 2018. The captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise has been limited to only representing India in white-ball cricket.

Hardik's record for India in Tests

At the age of 29, Pandya has played 11 Tests, 77 ODIs and 92 T20Is for India. The Indian all-rounder made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in 2017. He recorded his last Test outing for his side when India played England at The Rose Bowl in 2018. Hardik has scored 532 runs in Tests for India. He has picked up 17 wickets in the red-ball format.

