Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics

cricket

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:49 IST

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. Pandya posted a picture with his fiance on Instagram and the caption read - “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”. The news was met with a lot of positive comments from users on the social networking site and teammate Kuldeep Yadav was one of the first ones to congratulate him.

Also Watch: Hardik Pandya ‘back on the field’, releases workout video

Pandya rang in the new year by posting a picture with Natasa Stankovic. Taking to Instagram, Pandya captioned the photo as: “Starting the year with my firework.” The rumours about Hardik dating Natasa have been doing the rounds of social media for a while now and with this post, Pandya dropped a more pointed hint. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik’s sister in law Pankhurii Sharma were the first to comment on the Insta post.

Pandya is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September 2019. He has been selected for India A tour of New Zealand, starting next month.

India would want a fit and firing Hardik as they are all set to travel New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia this year. Also, there is the T20 World Cup and the presence of Hardik in the ranks will lend a lot of balance to the side.

READ: Virat Kohli names ‘stand-out player’ in 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup

“Hardik… I think if he can bowl a bit quicker and can add another 5-10 kmph on that bowling, that would make a difference. His batting has come on leaps and bounds and I think he is definitely having great leadership in the Indian team. Just encourage him to have an open mind. Rather than learn from his own mistakes, have him learn from the mistakes of others. Just grab all the knowledge and use what he can use and split up what he can’t,” former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener said.