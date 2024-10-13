Hardik Pandya called 'F1 car in top gear' in Team India's dressing room, all-rounder reacts as Gautam Gambhir applauds

A fan-favourite custom practised by Team India saw a return, as the conclusion of the India vs Bangladesh T20I series also saw the return of the fielding medal. The award in particular series came down to a choice between Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, and Hardik Pandya, with Sundar ultimately taking home the prize in a video shared by the BCCI social media channels. Hardik Pandya was called an 'F1 car' by fielding coach T Dilip.(BCCI Instagram)

Speaking in the video, fielding coach T Dilip can be heard saying, “When intent meets energy, the eagerness to convert every ball into an opportunity increases. We were phenomenal in that aspect of this series.”

“Be it cutting angles, the low light and the challenges that all the grounds posed, I think our adaptability and anticipation was exceptional,” continued the coach. “This kind of aggressive approach is what matters to us. But I was elated to see the brotherhood whether an error happened or a brilliant catch was taken. People going there, clapping and being there… excellent stuff.”

Dilip went on to reflect on what he thought of the effort made by the three finalists for the award. First of all, reflecting on the excellent running catch Hardik Pandya took in Delhi, Dilip said “He was like a Formula 1 car in top gear, Hardik Pandya.”

He went on to credit Riyan Parag, who has always been a top quality fielder, and continued to show his ability and confidence in just his second international series. “He makes catches look so simple. I love the way he feels when he misses those one per cent chances on the field. Riyan Parag! Hat’s off to the composure with which you take those catches,” said the coach.

‘He has been exceptional when…’

However, the winner came down to Washington Sundar, who received a special commendation for the intensity and commitment during ground fielding, saving many a run for his team. “His precision at the boundary line, judging and saving those runs. But he has been exceptional when it comes to cutting those angles in the field, Washington Sundar,” concluded Dilip.

Originally brought into the public eye during last year’s ODI World Cup, the fielding medal was introduced by T Dilip and was a strong part of the dressing room mindset and motivation throughout the strong run in that tournament. The videos shared on Instagram following the conclusion of those matches became some of the most interacted-with videos from the team.

India’s attention will now turn towards the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand beginning on October 16.