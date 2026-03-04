Hardik Pandya could be a ‘huge danger’ for England: ‘He’s got an aura about him and an ego on him'

India and England will face off with a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at stake. Ahead of the game, both teams will be strategising to expose the opposition's weaknesses and protect themselves against the opposition’s strengths. Stuart Broad, the former England pacer, has warned Harry Brook and his men about one of India’s biggest strengths, Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. (PTI)

While speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Stuart Broad did not go about a generic praise of the Indian all-rounder. He actually describes how quickly Hardik can turn a strong platform into a match-winning total if India carry wickets in the death overs.

Broad’s Hardik warning about timing Stuart Broad said England’s best chance is to attack Hardik before he settles into finishing mode, especially if he arrives around the 12-over mark and is still sizing up the conditions. “If I am a England bowler, I think I need to get him in after 12 overs so I can bowl when he’s not in the hitting zone straightaway. He might think I would like to look at a few before going at the end. I would see that as my chance to get him out before he can hurt me in the last four overs. If India are just three or four down entering the death overs, that’s where India get over 200, and you are in a bit of trouble,” Broad said.

Broad’s comments go to the heart of Hardik’s value in the current India setup. He is not merely a middle-order hitter; he is the accelerator who can stretch the total beyond reach if the base is already in place. Broad’s framing also reflects a wider reality: India’s middle order, with finishers and power-hitters, remains one of their biggest strengths in pressure games.

The former English pacer then spoke about the temperament of the Indian all-rounder. “If India sets up a good first ten overs, Hardik Pandya becomes a huge danger. When he walks in, he’s extremely confident. He has got an aura about him and an ego on him in a positive way. He just believes he can do the job. He is so wiry and slim that you think how he can hit the ball 100 metres like he does. But he does it so effortlessly,” he added.

With the stage all set for the high-voltage semi-final clash, India will look at Hardik Pandya and hope that he delivers to the best of his ability, while England will be planning to minimise the damage the all-rounder can cause.