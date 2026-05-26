Hardik Pandya-CSK drama explodes after R Ashwin’s wild ‘07:07’ post; England star dragged into IPL 2027 teaser

A day after Hardik Pandya’s Instagram activity sent the internet spiralling, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin intensified the frenzy with his latest social media post discussing what the Chennai Super Kings should plan for IPL 2027. Will Hardik Pandya move to CSK next season?

CSK crashed out of the playoff race after losing their final league-stage match against the Gujarat Titans, marking the third straight season in which the five-time champions failed to progress beyond the league phase.

On Monday, hours after the Mumbai Indians completed a disastrous campaign with a 10th defeat, a 30-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik shared an Instagram story that triggered massive speculation online.

The “07:07” timestamp on his phone in the post led many fans to speculate that it hinted at a possible move to CSK, while others believed the pink colour theme pointed towards the Rajasthan Royals instead.

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A day later, Ashwin appeared to fuel the chatter further with his own “07:07” reference on X.

Interestingly, the tweet itself had nothing to do with Hardik initially. A fan had asked Ashwin whether CSK should target Matheesha Pathirana for next season if Kolkata Knight Riders released him after an injury-marred IPL 2026 campaign, during which the Sri Lankan pacer managed just one appearance before suffering another setback.

Ashwin agreed and then expanded on what he felt could strengthen CSK’s squad. Instead of directly naming Hardik, he cryptically referred to “07:07”, suggesting the player would add firepower to the middle order alongside Shivam Dube. He also dragged Ben Stokes into the conversation, saying the England Test captain could bring balance to the side alongside compatriot Jamie Overton.