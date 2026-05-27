Hardik Pandya deletes Instagram account days after Mumbai Indians finish 9th in IPL points table

When refreshing Hardiik's page again, another text window pops up with the message, “Something went wrong.”

Hardik Pandya , the India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain, deleted his Instagram account on Wednesday. When one searches for his account on the platform, the text pops up reading, “User not found.” There are no posts available when one searches for his username, and the text further reads, “This profile is private.” This activity comes days after the five-time champions finished ninth in the points table.

The entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season saw intense scrutiny come Hardik's way, and the all-rounder was also linked to several other franchises, with social media alleging a trade might be around the corner.

Also Read: 'Secret message for Dhoni': Hardik Pandya's activity leaves internet spiralling after MI's season implodes Recently, Hardik shared a picture on social media, sending the internet into overdrive. The “07:07” timestamp on his phone in the post led several to believe that the all-rounder was hinting towards a possible move to the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the CSK stalwart, added further fuel to the fire, giving legitimacy to the rumours. Taking to X, he wrote, “Pathirana, 07:07 & Stokes!”

How did Hardik perform in IPL 2026? Hardik had a below-par season for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, scoring 206 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, he managed just four wickets. He even missed a few matches due to back spasms.

It is interesting to note that Hardik missed the two games right after the Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the playoff race.

After the game against the Rajasthan Royals, which the Mumbai Indians lost, Hardik also provided an update on his fitness, saying, "Everything is fine. I bat, I bowl, I field, I skip, so it's okay, it's fair for me to have a game where I just batted and enjoyed as well.

Hardik Pandya's move to the Mumbai Indians didn't end well for the franchise, as it finished in the bottom half in two seasons (2024 and 2026). In 2025, the team reached Qualifier 2 only to be defeated by Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings.

Hardik made the switch from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians in 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain. The move didn't go down well with the team's fans, and the all-rounder was booed mercilessly across India during the IPL 2024 season.

Hardik will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, beginning June 14. However, his inclusion is subject to fitness and the all-rounder will need to get a clearance certificate from the Centre of Excellence if he wants to play any part.