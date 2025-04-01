Hardik Pandya discloses how Ashwani Kumar grabbed his attention to get picked in XI: ‘We played a practice game…’

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya lauded young Ashwani Kumar for his brilliant display in his debut IPL match, in which he ran riot and claimed a four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. After losing the first two matches, captain Hardik and team management made the bold call to pick rookie Ashwani in the playing XI, and the young left-handed repaid the faith by claiming a four-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya heaped praise of MI young paceman Ashwani Kumar.(AFP)

The 23-year-old pacer got rid of KKR star batters - Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey as the defending champions were bundled out for 116. Mumbai didn't find much difficulty in claiming their first win of the season as they beat KKR by 8 wickets.

Hardik credited the MI scouts for finding talents like Ashwani in the off-season. The skipper also revealed how the left-arm pacer impressed him and the management in the practice match.

“First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone all the places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action and plus he is a leftie,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

‘Way Ashwani took that wicket of Russell…’

The 31-year-old also lavished praise on how Ashwani started the game with a fine catch of Quinton de Kock and finished with the massive wicket of Andre Russell.

“The way he took that wicket of Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. Was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high. As I mentioned earlier, it's a great sign for everyone to chip in and kick off the tournament for us,” he added.

Talking about MI's first win of the season, Pandya was elated with his players to produce a collective effort against the defending champions to put the campaign back on track.

“Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge of picking one guy here and there. With our team it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing. This wicket just offered a bit more and we thought Ashwani can come in and bowl the way he bowled,” the MI skipper said.