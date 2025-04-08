Hardik Pandya fights back tears after MI loss; overcomes emotion to hug Krunal; brothers later have wholesome chat

The thrilling contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium eventually boiled down to Pandya versus Pandya. Hardik Pandya could not finish the job in Mumbai's previous game, but he was determined to get it done on Monday, smashing a flurry of boundaries to keep the home team on track for a record chase against RCB, which included consecutive sixes against his brother Krunal. But eventually, the elder one prevailed in the nail-biter in Mumbai, picking three wickets in the final over to leave MI 12 runs short. MI lost to RCB by 12 runs on Monday

Hardik was left devasted at the sight and was almost in tears as his teammate consoled him. But he sat still, watching Mumbai lose the opportunity to close another game as RCB broke into wild celebrations. It was their second successive loss and third overall in the season, sending them to the bottom half of the points table.

However, Hardik overcame his emotions and joined the post-match ritual of shaking hands with the opposition. He was seen sharing a long hug with Krunal as he appreciated his bowling heroics in the match. Krunal had also consoled Hardik right before the start of the post-match presentation, and later, the two were seen having a wholesome chat sitting on the ground.

A night to remember for Krunal

When Hazlewood was smashed for a six by Mitchell Satner, shortly after the dismissal of Hardik, in the penultimate ball of the 19th over, one of the commentators reminded that with RCB out of death-over specialists, Krunal could be bowling the final over. The Baroda-based cricketer has bowled the last over in an IPL only five times before, conceding at almost 10 runs an over. But on Monday, he emerged as a hero for RCB. The left-arm spinner took three wickets in the final over in a thriller that had spectators on the edge of their seats at the Wankhade Stadium. Those watching on TV were also glued right through.

Krunal dismissed Santner and Deepak Chahar in the first two balls of the over, before putting the final nail in the coffin for Mumbai with the dismissal of Naman Dhir as RCB conquered Wankhede after a gap of 10 years.