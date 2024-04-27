Hardik Pandya furiously yells at teammate as MI bowlers hammered by Jake Fraser-McGurk in brutal batting assault vs DC

In a scintillating display of power-hitting, Jake Fraser-McGurk took centre stage for Delhi Capitals, unleashing a blistering innings that left the Mumbai Indians bowling attack reeling. Opening the innings for DC, the 22-year-old Australian wasted no time in stamping his authority, equaling the record for the fastest fifty of the season off just 15 balls. Hardik Pandya expresses his anger during DC vs MI match(IPL)

His onslaught saw boundaries and sixes raining down at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as he effortlessly exploited the field restrictions during the powerplay to amass an impressive 92 runs.

As the Australian batter unleashed carnage on the MI bowlers, Hardik Pandya had a torrid time on the field, too. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Hardik could be seen expressing his anger while standing near the boundary line. While it isn't certain who the anger was directed to, it was clear that something had irked the MI skipper.

Hardik, too, had a forgettable outing with the ball against the Capitals. He bowled only two overs but conceded 41 runs without a wicket. Hardik has had a poor IPL campaign so far, as he has failed to register a single half-century with the bat, too.

On Saturday, Hardik came the closest to breaking that streak but fell for 46 off 24 deliveries in a mammoth 258-run chase against DC.

Fraser-McGurk's blistering knock

Fraser-McGurk's innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, as he dispatched the Mumbai bowlers to all corners of the ground with ease. His tally of 11 fours and six sixes propelled Delhi Capitals to their highest-ever score in the IPL, a formidable total of 257/4.

The Australian youngster eventually ended with a strong score of 84 off just 27 balls. Alongside Tristan Stubbs, who played a crucial role with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls, Fraser-McGurk's explosive knock ensured that Delhi set a daunting target for Mumbai to chase.

The Capitals currently have four wins in nine matches and will strengthen their case for a playoff qualification with another victory under their belt against the struggling Mumbai Indians on Saturday.