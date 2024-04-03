 Hardik Pandya gets strong support from Ravi Shastri after MI's poor start in IPL 2024: 'Bloke you're getting after is…' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya gets strong support from Ravi Shastri after MI's poor start in IPL 2024: 'Bloke you're getting after is…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Ravi Shastri, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, came in support of MI and Hardik Pandya and asked fans to be calm towards the all-rounder.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come in support of Hardik Pandya after the Mumbai Indians skipper continues to face the heat from the cricket fans in the Indian Premier League. Pandya has been facing scrutiny since taking over the charge of Mumbai Indians as skipper on his return to the franchise after two years. The loyal MI fans were not impressed with the management's decision to sack Rohit Sharma - who led them to five IPL titles, as a result, Pandya was booed by the spectators in the last three matches including the home venue at Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya has been facing the feat from the fans since the start of IPL 2024.(AFP)
Hardik Pandya has been facing the feat from the fans since the start of IPL 2024.(AFP)

Mumbai's start to the season added misery to Pandya's case as they have failed to win any matches thus far and sitting at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many games.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, Shastri, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, came in support of MI and Pandya and asked fans to be calm towards the all-rounder as it might affect his mental health.

"You have supported the team over the years. In just 2-3 matches, they won't be a bad team. They are 5-time champions, after all, they have a new captain. Just be patient, you know the bloke you're getting after is a human being like you. At the end of the day, he has to sleep in the night. So just think about it, be calm," Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

Also Read | 'Big MI personalities are making Hardik confused': Mumbai Indians players fumed at for 'not accepting Pandya as captain'

The former India head coach advised Pandya to remain calm and patient and suggested that everything would change when they start winning matches.

"My thing to Hardik would be ‘calm, patient, ignore and then just focus on your game’. You get a couple of performances going..they are a terrific side, if they win 3-4 matches, everything will subside. You will, things will change," he added.

Meanwhile, Shastri didn't completely blame the bosses at MI for sacking Rohit and said they were entitled to decide on their team's skipper.

"See, at the end of the day, this is not an Indian cricket team that is playing. This is franchise cricket. They have paid top dollar, they are the bosses. It's their entitlement as to who they want as captain," Shastri said.

Also Read | 'What wrong has Rohit Sharma done? Nobody can digest...': Sidhu's 'Dhoni' advice for Hardik Pandya to silence critics

However, the 61-year-old asserted that the communication would have been better about the change in captaincy which might have worked in Pandya's favour.

"Where I think this could have been handled better is more clarity in communication. If you wanted as captain, say you're looking at the future, looking to build, we are doing a fabulous job as every one knows and we want him to help out Hardik in the next 3 years when the team is in progress. That communication should have come out a little more for all this to die down. It's not a case of you saying 'we don't want Rohit Sharma', or he was treated badly," he added.

Pandya has been attacked on social media with hate comments and derogatory remarks as Shastri also talked about it.

"You know social media. All sorts of things will come out, there are a lot of bullcrap out there. Some of the stories out there are planted. It's just planted on other people's names. Ignorance is bliss," he added.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya gets strong support from Ravi Shastri after MI's poor start in IPL 2024: 'Bloke you're getting after is…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On