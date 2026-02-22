Hardik Pandya gifts Land Rover Defender worth INR 4 crore to son Agastya; ex-wife Natasa Stankovic also present - Watch

“Mr Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai — the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms Stankovic. Crafted for command,” read the caption.

Natasa also received a special hamper from the showroom staff, and Agastya was seen in truly happy spirits. The little one was seen checking the car out from close quarters and was visibly pleased with the new addition. The pictures and videos were shared by the official Instagram account of Land Rover Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic might have gone their separate ways, but the duo continue to co-parent their son Agastya. Both Hardik and Natasa constantly share pictures or videos about their child on social media, showing the world how much their kid truly means to them. In a heartwarming gesture, Hardik gifted his son, Agastya, a Land Rover Defender worth INR 4 crore. The 5-year-old was shown receiving the car keys from the showroom owner in Mumbai, and Natasa was also spotted in the background.

Speaking of Hardik and Natasa, the duo announced their separation in July 2024. “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” Hardik's Instagram post read.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the statement added.

Hardik had exchanged wedding vows with Natasa on May 31, 2020. The couple then remarried in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023.

Hardik Pandya currently dating Maheika Sharma Hardik is currently dating Indian model Maheika Sharma. She recently turned 25, and the Indian all-rounder was a part of the birthday celebrations. The 32-year-old had confirmed their relationship last year.

Speaking of Hardik, he continues to remain a vital figure in India's white-ball setup. The all-rounder is a part of India's T20 World Cup squad and has been coming up with clutch performances whenever the team requires.

In the four matches he has played in the tenth edition of the tournament so far, he has returned with 87 runs and five wickets.