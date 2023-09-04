Watch: Hardik Pandya goes berserk, can't keep calm after rain hoax fools umpire twice in India vs Nepal Asia Cup match

Hardik Pandya was in for a laugh riot as he witnessed the umpire falling for a fake rain scare not once, but twice. India had won the toss and chose to bowl, and Nepal's innings appeared to be on the verge of interruption on three occasions - first, after the toss, then once the 30th over had concluded, and just before the 35th over was about to be bowled. However, on all these instances, it turned out to be nothing more than a hoax. Play was momentarily halted, but it was not long enough to send the players off the field. And when this happened twice in the span of four overs, it left everyone in splits.

Hardik Pandya saw the funny side of it.(Screengrab)

Here's how the sequence of events unfolded: After Mohammed Siraj bowled the 30th over, a light drizzle began. Play was briefly stopped, and the groundsmen rushed onto the field with covers to protect the pitch. However, before they could reach the pitch, the rain mysteriously disappeared, prompting them to hastily retreat. The Indian players, who hadn't left the field yet, resumed their positions.

Then, just as Ravindra Jadeja was about to bowl the 35th over, a drizzle started again. The Nepal batters scampered towards the dugout, but the Indian players stood their ground. This time, the break was even shorter than the previous one, as Hardik broke into a hysterical laughter. He burst into laughter, hugged the umpire, and playfully teased him. The stumps were removed briefly but were quickly placed back in position.

Watch the video below:

Nepal reach 178/6 before rain interrupts

After a playful game of hide and seek, the rain finally descended heavily during the 38th over, and this time, it was sufficient to compel the players to vacate the field. What started off as a drizzle soon turned into heavy showers, finally causing an interruption. Nepal head into the break at 178/6 and easily the happier of the two teams. India were all over the place in the first 10 overs allowing Nepal to race to 65 in blistering pace. A sloppy India put down three catches – Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan the culprits – and were guilty of some equally poor ground fielding, and were rightly criticised on air. After being stunned by the Nepal's openers, Shardul Thakur provided the breakthrough, with Kushal Bhurtel nicking to the keeper.

Jadeja joined Shardul in nipping away three wickets snappily. Shim Sharki played on, while captain Rohit Sharma took a sharp catch at slips to dismiss his namesake Rohit Paudel, the Nepal captain. The star India all-rounder then added a third before Siraj grabbed a couple of wickets himself – including that of Aasif Sheikh for 58 – after an expensive first spell. At 144/6, India primed themselves to bowl Nepal out quickly but a quickfire unbeaten 36-ball 34 run partnership between Dipendra Airee and Sompal Kaimi frustrated India.

