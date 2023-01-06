Watch: Hardik Pandya's shell-shocked reaction as Arshdeep's 4th no-ball saves Shanaka in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Team India star Arshdeep Singh had a day to forget during the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, as he conceded five no balls in merely two overs, registering figures of 0/37. Arshdeep bowled a hat-trick of no balls in his first over of the innings, conceding a six and a four off the free hit; captain Hardik Pandya removed the left-arm pacer from the attack straightaway, but brought him back for the second last over of the innings.

Arshdeep's concerns with overstepping the line, however, didn't go away as the bowler's dismissal of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka went in vain. As Shanaka smashed the delivery from Arshdeep towards long-off boundary with Suryakumar Yadav taking a clean catch, it was later confirmed that Arshdeep had overstepped; the bowler conceded 18 runs in the over, and Pandya was clearly frustrated with Arshdeep's repeated mistakes on the line.

When the umpires confirmed Arshdeep had bowled a no ball on Dasun Shanaka's dismissal, Hardik couldn't hide his frustration as he hid his face.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's expreession after flurry of no-balls from Arshdeep Singh

Following a fifth no ball from Arshdeep in the match, Hardik walked up to the young pacer to have a word with him and calm the bowler's nerves.

India eventually conceded a mammoth score of 206/6 in 20 overs and fell short by 16 runs in the game. Despite being left reeling at 57/5 in the run-chase, India came close to securing an incredible win as Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) added 91 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership. However, Axar's wicket in the final over sealed India's fate in the game as Sri Lanka clinched a series-equalling win in Pune.

The third and final match of the series will be played in Rajkot. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series that sees a return of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

