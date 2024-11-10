Hardik Pandya joins Ishan Kishan in unwanted list after 45-ball 39* vs SA, fans lash out: 'Auditioning for BGT'

Hardik Pandya found it tough while batting in the second T20I between India and South Africa. He failed to cross 100 strike rate after facing 40-plus balls. The surface was tricky to bat on, and the overcast conditions also assisted the South African bowlers. The Indian batters posted just 124/6 after being asked to bat first. India's Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 39-run knock off 45 balls against South Africa.(PTI)

Pandya was India's highest run-getter, scoring 39 runs off 45 balls, including 4 fours and a six. The star all-rounder came out to bat at number 6 when India were four down for just 45 in 8 overs. He found it tough at the start and played a few dot balls to get set in the middle. Meanwhile, the visitors lost the crucial wickets of Axar Patel and Rinku Singh, while Pandya, from the other end, had the tough job of giving a finishing touch to the Indian innings.

The 31-year-old played 10 dot balls in the last three overs, which only made matters worse for him and the team. He managed to finish the innings with a four to help India post 124/6.

He ended up with a strike of 86.67, which put him on the unwanted list topped by Ishan Kishan.

Lowest SR for an Indian batter in a T20I innings (40+ balls)

83.33 Ishan Kishan 35(42) vs WI Kolkata 2022

84.44 Dinesh Mongia 38(45) vs SA Joburg 2006

86.67 Hardik Pandya 39*(45) vs SA Gqeberha 2024

91.07 KL Rahul 51*(56) vs SA Trivandrum 2022

The fans on social media also lashed out at Hardik for his sluggish knock.

Axar Patel (27, 21b), who was moved up the order played a couple of delectable shots including a punch through the covers off Keshav Maharaj for a four, was India’s most assured batter on the night.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen (1/25), Gerald Coetzee (1/25), Andile Simelane (1/20), Aiden Markram (1/4), and Nqabayomzi Peter (1/20) all contributed with wickets for the hosts.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the four-match series on Sunday.

India decided to go with the same playing eleven from the first match, while South Africa made one change, bringing in Reeza Hendricks in place of Patrick Kruger.