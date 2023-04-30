Home / Cricket / ‘Hardik Pandya not trying to impose his personality on team’: Gavaskar's ‘Dhoni’ remark to laud GT captain

‘Hardik Pandya not trying to impose his personality on team’: Gavaskar's ‘Dhoni’ remark to laud GT captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 30, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar compared Hardik Pandya's captaincy with the great MS Dhoni and said the GT captain would leave a lasting legacy.

Although the sample size is smaller compared to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya currently is the most successful captain in the IPL as far as win percentage is concerned. The Gujarat Titans captain has 16 out of 21 matches so far and has a win percentage of 76, which is considerably higher than Dhoni (58%) and Rohit (55). Hardik also led GT to the IPL title last year in their maiden season. Hardik may not have set the stage on fire with his batting this year but his captaincy once again has been top-notch. That is one of the major reasons why GT find themselves on top of the points table.

Sunil Gavaskar and Hardik Pandya
Sunil Gavaskar and Hardik Pandya

They reclaimed the top spot after registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Hailing Hardik's captaincy, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said the all-rounder is going to leave a lasting legacy. "Sometimes the captains try to keep their personality and the team's personality the same. The personality of the captain and the team could be different. Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team. That's what Hardik is doing with GT. This is going to be his legacy as a skipper.

Also read: MI head coach Mark Boucher's smashing reply to Gavaskar's 'Rohit Sharma needs break from IPL for WTC final' remark

The legendary cricketer also compared Hardik with the great MS Dhoni.

"He's very similar to MS Dhoni in his approach as captain and imbibed the good qualities from his former India skipper," Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7.

Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while 'birthday boy' Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end.

GT chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51 while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out respectively.

"The way they (Noor and Little) bowled was great. I would have taken 180 on that wicket on any given day. In a group, we know that to win the game, irrespective of the situation, we have to play good cricket. That humbleness is helping us win games of cricket. They are respecting the situation, we want to face it and it is just about playing good cricket and being smart," Hardik said after the match.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sunil gavaskar hardik pandya ipl ipl top players + 2 more
sunil gavaskar hardik pandya ipl ipl top players + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out