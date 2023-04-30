MI head coach Mark Boucher's smashing reply to Gavaskar's 'Rohit Sharma needs break from IPL for WTC final' remark

After BCCI's selection committee had named the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians side to take a break from IPL 2023 for a few matches and return for the last couple of games before heading London for the Test match against Australia. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher on Saturday responded to Gavaskar's remark with a smashing statement. Sunil Gavaskar; Rohit Sharma

IPL will end on May 28 with the final in Ahmedabad. The Indian team will hence have just have a week's time to assemble in London for the WTC final against Australia. Gavaskar feels that Rohit already has the big final going on in his head and hence it would be better for the India captain to take a break and return later to find rhythm for the Australia Test.

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]," Gavaskar had said on Star Sports after Mumbai's defeat to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. "Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself."

"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know. But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]," he added.

Speaking to the media ahead of Mumbai's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede, Boucher revealed that despite the suggestion from Gavaskar, Rohit has made no request for rest in IPL 2023 and that the management will take an appropriate call over it if he does.

“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well," Boucher said. "If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON