Hardik Pandya responds to India not travelling across the border for Champions Trophy: 'I'm sure Pakistani people...'

Rohit Sharma-led India won the Champions Trophy for the third time by beating New Zealand in the finals of the 2025 edition in Dubai. However, the entire team has been marred by the 'advantage' row, with several cricket pundits arguing that the Indian camp had the conditions in their favour by being stationed at one place and knowing the pitch conditions well. Hardik Pandya was asked why his team didn't travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, and the all-rounder gave a very seasoned answer. Hardik Pandya answers why India didn't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. (Hardik Pandya - Instagram)

Because India did not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the competition was played in a hybrid model, with Rohit Sharma and co playing their matches in Dubai.

India first topped Group A by beating Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, and then the side made its way to the final by beating Steve Smith-led Australia in the semi-final.

“I am sure Pakistani people living in Dubai must have enjoyed our performance. The question of why we didn’t go is way above my pay grade," Hardik Pandya told reporters during a mixed-zone interaction after the final.

In the Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya scored 99 runs. With the ball in hand, the seamer also returned with four wickets. In the Group A match against Pakistan, it was Hardik who took the key wicket of Babar Azam.

"I have always played cricket to win. This is not just a dialogue. I have always put the team above myself. It doesn’t matter if Hardik Pandya does well or not, but the team must do well. This mindset has helped me face hardships and taught me not to run away from challenges," said Hardik Pandya.

“If challenges are tough, throw punches. Keep fighting. Don’t leave the battlefield. If you give up, you won’t learn and grow. It’s like fielding; if you dive, you will be able to stop the ball. If you don’t, you will never understand the outcome," he added.

'Bowling very close to my heart'

Hardik Pandya also said that he really enjoys bowling, and this aspect of his game is very close to his heart. Hardik displayed clutch big-hitting in the semi-final against Australia as he took down ace spinner Adam Zampa.

“Lately, bowling has become very close to my heart. If Hardik Pandya is bowling, then I don’t have to worry about my batting. My bowling takes care of my batting," said Hardik.

“I have liked hitting sixes since I was 14 years old. But back then, I didn’t have the strength. Now I have the power. The years of hard work are paying off at the right time," he added.

The all-rounder also stated that with the win in the 2025 edition, the side has avenged the defeat of the 2017 tournament, where India lost the summit clash against Pakistan at the Oval, London.

“Now that we have won, I can say that I have avenged that 2017 final loss. But eight years is a long time; a lot has happened. For me, India’s win is important. Fans back home are happy; this is the best we can offer from our side," said Hardik.

“This team enjoys each other’s company and success. It is not an individually driven team. It’s Team India. We all believe that everyone can finish the game or do something magical. We have all come together for one goal; if you score zero, it doesn’t matter as long as the team is winning," he concluded.