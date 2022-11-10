Hardik Pandya's ‘gutted, hurt, devastated’ tweet after India's humilianting defeat to England will make fans emotional

Hardik Pandya, the only Indian cricketer who gave England a run for their money in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide, came up with an emotional tweet that is certain to touch every Indian cricket fan. Pandya's two-part tweet came after India were pummelled by 10 wickets in one of the most one-sided knockout matches in a World Cup that one can remember.

"Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end," Hardik tweeted.

The all-rounder pretty much waged a lone battle, as he had in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Despite England's dominance and some inexplicable intent less batting from India in the first 15 overs of their innings, Hardik's brilliance, which saw him hit five sixes in the last five overs against an England bowling that had conceded only one six in the entire tournament in that period till then, took India to a respectable 168 for six. But it was still far from being a winning total on an Adelaide track that was one of the most batting-friendly ones in the tournament.

"To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting," Hardik, who smashed 63 off 33 balls, added.

Alex Hales's unbeaten 86 from 47 balls led an England record partnership with captain Jos Buttler (80 not out), the pair driving their team to a 10-wicket win at Adelaide Oval and a Melbourne Cricket Ground decider against Pakistan on Sunday.

Hales missed out on England's last white-ball triumph on home soil when he was dropped from the preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup over a recreational drug scandal.

With then-captain Eoin Morgan declaring Hales had lost the trust of the team, he was frozen out of the England set-up for more than three years.

"I never thought I'd play in a World Cup again, and to get a chance is a special feeling," said Hales, who smashed seven sixes around Adelaide Oval to silence a crowd dominated by India fans.

