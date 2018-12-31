Hardik Pandya shares ‘gajab’ video with MS Dhoni - Watch

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a special treat for Indian cricket fans as he shared a video of a recent commercial that he shot with former India skipper MS Dhoni on his Instagram account. Interestingly, both Pandya and Dhoni are villagers in the video and speaking in Bhojpuri as they watch a cricket match from the top of a tree.

Sharing the video, Pandya wrote: “Gajab… @mahi7781 #SachMein! @starplus”

Pandya returned to the Indian Test squad ahead of the third Test after recovering from a back injury. The 25-year-old, who suffered from acute lower back spasm in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan in September, has been working hard to ensure a smooth return post the injury break.

“Pandya coming here gives you an option (of playing five bowlers) but he has not played much first-class cricket. He has just played one game after injury so we have to be very careful before we actually decide whether he plays or not,” coach Ravi Shastri said before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Dhoni too is back in the fold for T20 internationals as the former captain was named in the squad for the T20 international series against New Zealand. India will travel to New Zealand after finishing their assignments in Australia. Dhoni was not part of the T20I squad that played against West Indies and Australia. Dhoni did not have a good outing against England and as a result, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were given an opportunity against the Windies and the Aussies in cricket’s shortest format.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 09:45 IST