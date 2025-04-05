'Hardik Pandya struggled vs GT, he wasn't retired out. Why Tilak Varma?': India star blasts MI captain, Harbhajan agrees

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Indians suffered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 clash, with Hardik Pandya's decision-making in the final over igniting a fiery debate on social media. The five-time champions were on the brink of a potential heist when Tilak Varma was retired-out, paving the way for Mitchell Santner to join Hardik in the death overs. However, MI’s approach in the final moments raised more questions than answers. MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

With Mumbai needing 29 off 12 balls, Hardik and Varma were at the crease, having settled in. But Varma, struggling to find his timing, crawled to 25 off 23 deliveries, prompting MI to take the rare step of retiring him out – a move that signalled their desperation for acceleration. Santner, known for his ability to clear the ropes from time to time, was sent in with 7 balls remaining in the chase.

Shardul Thakur bowled a tight 19th over, conceding just seven runs and leaving MI with 22 to chase in the final six deliveries. Avesh Khan was entrusted with the last over, and Hardik, in a moment of brilliance, dispatched the first ball – a low full-toss – flat over deep extra cover for a six. The MI dugout found hope, but what followed left many stunned.

Avesh responded with a yorker-length delivery on leg stump, which Hardik whipped for two. The equation read 14 off four balls. Instead of rotating strike, Pandya played out two dot balls – one a toe-ended loft to long-off and the other an attempted slog that inside-edged onto his own pad. With Mumbai’s hopes slipping away, Pandya finally took a single off the fifth ball, leaving Santner with the impossible task of hitting 13 off the final delivery.

Santner swung but could only drag the full delivery to mid-wicket, sealing MI’s fate. As the dust settled, LSG erupted in celebrations, while MI’s camp looked in disbelief. Sanjiv Goenka, beaming, clapped from the stands, while Akash Ambani, animated and clearly frustrated, engaged in an intense discussion.

On X, many expressed their surprise at the decision, too.

Harbhajan, Vihari stunned

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh didn't agree with MI's call to retire Tilak Varma out. “Retiring Tilak for Santer was a mistake in my opinion . Is Santner a better hitter than Tilak ? If it was for Pollard or some other accomplished hitter I would have understood . But Don’t agree with this . Come on @mipaltan,” wrote Harbhajan.

Vihari, meanwhile, wrote that Hardik Pandya had a similar struggle to Tilak during MI's match against Gujarat Titans earlier in the season, but he wasn't retired out. Hardik scored just 11 off 17 deliveries in the match after walking out to bat in the 13th over.

“Tilak Verma retired out for santner??? Make me make sense!!! Hardik struggled vs GT never was retired out! Why tilak then?” wrote Vihari.

The fans, meanwhile, were baffled at Hardik not taking a single when Santner was brought in particularly to replace the under-performing Tilak.

The decision to retire Varma out may have been tactical, but Hardik's reluctance to rotate strike in the final over has certainly raised eyebrows.

The loss was MI's third in IPL 2025, leaving them reeling at 7th spot in the points table with just two points in four matches so far. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, registered their second win of the season and are sixth in the points table after four matches.