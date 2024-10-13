Hardik Pandya's unmissable act goes viral, helps ballboy get selfie while fielding on boundary line during BAN T20Is

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya won the Player of the Series award on Saturday after the hosts scripted a thumping 133-run win against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in the third and final T20I match. The victory saw India complete a 3-0 series whitewash. Hardik starred with his all-round performance in the series, which included scoring 118 runs at 222.64, taking a wicket and that breathtaking catch in Delhi in the second T20I. Hardik Pandya's act went viral during Bangladesh T20Is

Despite his consistent show, which once again highlighted his importance in the India white-ball line-up, Hardik won hearts on social media with his classy gesture for a ballboy during the series.

Although the video, which went viral on social media on Saturday, doesn't reveal which game it was from, it showed Hardik, stationed at the boundary line, helping a ballboy get a selfie with him. After a failed first-attempt by the ballboy, seated on the ground, next to the boundary rope, Hardik was seen guiding him, before he successfully got a selfie on his second attempt.

Hardik credits Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir for India win

Hardik hailed captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir for creating a wholesome atmosphere in the Indian dressing room, which played a key role in the team's thundering win across the three matches against Bangladesh in the T20I series.

"The kind of freedom the skipper and the coach has given, that has been fantastic to the whole group. That is coming to all the players who are playing. At the end of the day, this sport, if you can enjoy, that's the best way you can get maximum out of yourself. When the dressing room is enjoying, when everyone's enjoying everyone's success, you feel like doing more. I think that has contributed a lot," Hardik told the broadcasters after India's win in the third T20I.

When further asked about his fitness, having returned to action after two months, Hardik admitted that he was feeling fantastic.

"Body has been fantastic, God has been kind to help me out. The process continues, nothing changes," the all-rounder concluded.