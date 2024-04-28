 Hardik Pandya's 'bowling fitness' a question mark as Agarkar to meet Rohit Sharma before T20 World Cup squad selection | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya's 'bowling fitness' a question mark as Agarkar to meet Rohit Sharma before T20 World Cup squad selection

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2024 06:15 AM IST

India's T20 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on May 1.

As the announcement date for India's T20 World Cup squad nears, speculations are rife over who will make the coveted 15-member touring party to the Americas. This year's Indian Premier League holds significance for the squad selection for the marquee tournament, and perhaps that's the reason BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar was in attendance during Saturday's match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the national capital.

Hardik Pandya has had a poor outing in the IPL 2024 so far(PTI)
Hardik Pandya has had a poor outing in the IPL 2024 so far(PTI)

According to a report from PTI, the chairman of the national selection committee is set to convene with skipper Rohit Sharma in Delhi for a preliminary discussion on the potential 15-member squad. While the formal announcement is reportedly slated for May 1 in Mumbai, Agarkar's visit to Delhi for Saturday's IPL match serves as an opportunity to engage with Rohit and gain further insights before finalising the team composition.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma sets the field as Hardik Pandya looks on in the background during DC's IPL onslaught against MI

The report states that the selection process is anticipated to be relatively straightforward, with most positions already filled by established players. However, the committee will deliberate on a few remaining slots, with particular emphasis on assessing the bowling fitness of Hardik Pandya.

The Mumbai Indians captain has had a poor IPL campaign so far, both as an all-rounder and in the leadership role. His side currently reels at the ninth spot in the points table with only three wins in nine matches, while Hardik's own figures do little to inspire confidence at the moment. The all-rounder has 197 runs in nine matches so far, with his 46-run innings on Saturday being his highest score in the season.

With the ball, Hardik has proved expensive, conceding at 11.95 with only four wickets to show. Should Hardik secure his place in the final 15-member squad, the report states that it would leave little room for additional all-round options. Consequently, the selection committee could face the tough decision of choosing between Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh to fill the remaining slot.

KL Rahul ahead of Sanju Samson

Despite the Rajasthan Royals skipper producing consistent performances, both as captain and batter, it is KL Rahul who has reportedly raced ahead of Sanju Samson for the back-up wicketkeeper role at the T20 World Cup. Rahul has been among the runs, too, and is currently the third-highest scorer in the season so far (378 runs in nine matches at 144.27).

Samson, however, is second and has a better strike rate, too; the RR captain has scored 385 runs which include a match-winning unbeaten 71 against Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday night. Samson's strike rate is an impressive 161.08 -- the highest among Indian batters in the top five.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, DC vs MI Live Score, LSG vs RR Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya's 'bowling fitness' a question mark as Agarkar to meet Rohit Sharma before T20 World Cup squad selection
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On