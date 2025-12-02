Hardik Pandya's return draws big attention, fan invades the pitch, clicks selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to competitive cricket on Tuesday, turning up for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after more than two months out. He was included in the playing XI for their high-intensity clash against Punjab in Hyderabad. The 32-year-old sustained a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup 2026. He began his rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15, pausing for a three-day Diwali break before resuming his fitness regimen from October 21 to November 29. Hardik Pandya returned to competitiv cricket and a fan invaded pitch to click a selfie with him.(X Image)

Fans turned up in good numbers in Hyderabad to watch Hardik back in action. During the game, one of his fans even broke onto the field, sprinted towards him and managed to take a selfie before security escorted him away.

Baroda had a rough start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, going down to Bengal and Puducherry in their first two games, but they steadied themselves with a win over Himachal Pradesh. Hardik, who last turned out for India in the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on September 26, suited up for Baroda against Punjab to showcase his match fitness ahead of the T20I series against South Africa.

Hardik opened the bowling attack for Baroda, but things didn't work out well for him with the ball on his return. He ended up leaking 52 runs in his four overs while claiming a wicket of Anmolpreet Singh for 69.

Abhishek Sharma shines again

Meanwhile, Punjab star opener Abhishek Sharma stole the show once again, lighting up the SMAT with a blistering assault. The world No. 1 T20I batter, who smashed a staggering 148 off 52 balls against Bengal just two days earlier, picked up right where he left off. Opening the innings for Punjab, Abhishek blasted 50 off only 19 deliveries, clearing the ropes with ease as he struck 5 fours and 4 sixes during his whirlwind stay at the crease.

According to a report on PTI, Hardik is also expected to play in the December 4 game between Baroda and Gujarat, with national selector Pragyan Ojha in attendance, to assess his overall fitness before the squad is announced.