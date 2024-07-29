Hardik Pandya's unique 'cold' celebration returns after picking 2 wickets in an over; how India all-rounder reacted

Ravi Bishnoi may have emerged as the star for India following their win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I, it was Hardik Pandya really who triggered the turning point. With Sri Lanka going at a decent rate thanks to a couple of fifty-run partnerships, Hardik dismissed both set batters – Kaminu Mendis and half-centurion Kusal Perera to tilt the balance of the game in India's favour. From 139/3 in the 16th over, Sri Lanka endured a mini batting-collapse and could only manage another 22 runs in the last four overs to finish with 161/9. India's Hardik Pandya (R) celebrates with Mohammed Siraj after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera.(AFP)

Bishnoi finished with 3/26, picking the wickets of opener Pathum Nissanka and later Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga for golden ducks, but without Hardik's breakthroughs, Sri Lanka would have ended up with more, which in turn, could have become trickier given how the DLS factor came into play.

But more than the two wickets, Hardik's celebration took the cake. He got himself up and running in the wicket column when a pick up shot from Kaminu found Rinku Singh at deep square leg, but three balls later as Kusal smashed him for a six wide of long-on, Hardik was fiercely determined to get his revenge. The very next ball, Hardik pitched the ball in short, and even as Kusal connected the pull shot, it found Rinku again at the same spot where he dived forward to complete the catch.

Hardik was panting as he stood there with an ice-cold look on his face, giving Kusal a bit of a stare as he began his long walk back to the dressing room. Hardik then chipped in with the bat as well, scoring 22 not out with three fours and a six, including the winning runs as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Watch the celebration below:

Hardik and his unique celebrations are nothing new. He has time and again dished out such reactions, most recently during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, where a simple shrug of the shoulder after dismissing Shadab Khan. This was after he had already dismissed the dangerous-looking Fakhar Zaman. Hardik's clutch show ensured India emerged victorious by six runs as Pakistan failed to chase down a modest 120-run target.

Hardik not included in ODIs; here's why

Hardik was in the news even before the Sri Lanka series began when he was pipped by Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain of the team. Vice-captain during the T20 World Cup, Hardik lost his deputy role to Shubman Gill as new head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chairman of selectors wanted someone with less fitness issues to take on the leadership role. Hardik was also surprisingly left out of India's ODI squad, a move that puzzled many but one that would have been taken given his workload management.

As for his return in the 50-overs scheme of things, former India coach Ravi Shastri made an interesting observation, especially given the fact that India have a Champions Trophy to play early next year. If Hardik can look after his body, there is no way he isn't making that squad if 15.