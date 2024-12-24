Harleen Deol's maiden century powers India to their joint-highest total in women's ODIs

Team India posted their joint-highest score in women's ODI - 358/5 against West Indies on Tuesday courtesy a fine century from Harleen Deol. The Indian batters continued their fine form and once again stamp their authority over the West Indies bowlers at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Harleen slammed 115 runs off 103 balls which was laced with 16 boundaries. The number 3 batter displayed her growth as a batter and scored runs all around the park to dish out the tag of a predominantly off-side player during this knock. Harleen Deol's maiden hundred carries India to 358/5 against WI(X/@BCCIwomen)

After opting to bat first, the Women in Blue posted 358 for five in 50 overs, and equalled their past highest total of 358 for two against Ireland in Potchefstroom in 2017.

Apart from Harleen, Pratika Rawal (76, 86b, 10x4, 1x6), Smriti Mandhana (53, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52, 36b, 6x4, 1x6) made valuable contributions with the bat to help India post a mammoth total.

Mandhana and Rawal for adding 110 runs off the opening wicket in just 16.3 overs, their second successive 100-run partnership in ODIs. The Indian vice-captain continued her fine form with the bat this year and she is making sure to end the year on a high with back-to-back half-centuries.

‘Very happy for Harleen Deol’: Jemmimah Rodrigues

After the Indian innings, Jemmimah heaped praise on Harleen for a fine century after recovering from injury.

“Love scoring runs, it’s important for me to contribute to the team. Wasn’t really thinking of the half-century, just thinking about how I can contribute the most. Very happy for Harleen Deol, from seeing her not being able to walk to seeing her scoring a century now, it was very special,” she told the broadcasters.

Talking about the surface, Jemimah said it was better to bat on than the first ODI where India registered a comfortable win to take a 1-0 lead.

“The track was very good compared to the last game, it’s a very good score but we still need to be disciplined with the ball. She (Pratika Rawal) was brilliant, there will definitely be nerves in the first game but to play like this today, very happy for her,” she concluded.