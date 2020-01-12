Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Women’s T20 World Cup; uncapped Richa Ghosh only surprise pick

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:34 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India’s 15-member squad in the T20 World Cup in Australia in February this year, the team for which was announced in Mumbai on Sunday. Uncapped Bengal cricketer Richa Ghosh is the only new face in the side. Richa has been rewarded for her exploits in the recent women’s Challenger Trophy, scoring 36 off 26 balls in one of the games with four boundaries and a six.

India will face Australia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 21. Apart from Australia, India have Bangladesh, New Zealand in Sri Lanka in their group.

Top 2 teams from each group will advance to semi-finals. The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

India women’s team has no other surprises and 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma will also be playing her first global meet following some good performances at the international level in her first season.

The selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia prior to the T20 World Cup, with Nuzhat Parveen being added as the 16th member. That tournament starts on January 31 and also features England.

World T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-Series (16 member) squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.

(With PTI inputs)