Harris Shield: IES New English's Bangera, Barmukh score half-centuries in semi-final

Agasthya Bangera (65) and Harshwardhan Barmukh (59) scored half-centuries to help IES New English School, Bandra, reach 241 for seven against Al Barkaat MIM on Day One of their Harris Shield semi-final at the Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

In the second semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, were reduced to 192/8 by IES VN Sule Guruji (English).

Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli 192/8 in 73 overs (Shaurya Sharan 49, Aarya Dhiora 33) vs IES VN Sule Guruji (English); IES New English School, Bandra 241/7 in 76 overs (Atharva Dhond 47, Agasthya Bangera 65, Harshwardhan Barmukh 59; Vedant 2/51, Shimmer Sapra 2/5, Saad Khan 2/41) vs Al Barkaat MIM

Giles Shield brief scores: Podar International 102 in 27.1 overs (Arush Pundle 4/12, Mokshit Pandya 3/34) lost to Hiranandani Foundation School 103/4 in 15.2 overs (Aarush Arora 37, Ruhan Chawla 3/30) by 6 wkts; MD Bhatia 34 in 10 overs (Dipesh Chavan 6/6) lost Swami Vivekanand, Chembur 35/4 in 8 overs (Tanish Bhanushali 3/8) by 6 wkts; Dhirubhai Ambani International School 69 in 21.2 overs (Rudra Thite 5/4) lost to St. Stanislaus School 70/1 in 11 overs (Daniel Savlajkar 38) by 9 wkts; OLPS High School 132 in 34.4 overs (Yash Pawar 52; Aryan Shelar 5/27 lost to Balmandir Vidyamandir (Marathi) 133/3 in 21 overs (Aryan Shelar 40*) by 7 wkts; Cambridge 100 in 25 overs (Kavish Mayekar 3/17) lost to St. Peter’s 101/2 in 15 overs by 8 wkts; Vasant Vihar High School, Thane 336/8 in 43 overs (Balpreet Singh 112, Vedant Chavan 94; Om Parkar 5/61) beat Our Lady of Salvation High School 66 in 18.1 overs (Darsh Pillay 3/14) by 270 runs; IES Secondary School, Mulund 110 in 28 overs (Prerit Raut 3/19) lost to Rizvi Springfield (CBSE) 111/3 in 20 overs (Tejas Narkar 54*) by 7 wkts; Cardinal Gracious 64 in 20.1 overs (Swapnil Gollar 5/10, Aryan Kadam 3/13) lost to Sane Guruji Eng School 66/4 in 11.5 overs by 6 wkts; Champion English 96 in 21.5 overs (Krivam Banjan 3/35, Ayush Vaidya 3/12) lost to Omkar International 100/1 in 16 overs (Rudra Kolawade 38) by 9 wkts; Jasuben ML 115 in 26.5 overs (Pranav Narang 54; Atharva Narkar 4/22) lost to Parle Tilak (English) 119/1 in 15.2 overs (Anush Shelar 52*) by 9 wkts; RR Education School 659/2 (223 penalty runs) (Aarya Karle 109 rtd., Smin Kini 102 rtd, Ayush Shetye 66) beat Chandulal Nanavati 40 in 16.3 overs by 619 runs; IES New English School, Bandra 325/4 in 45 overs (Harsh Kadam 124, Gandharva Karlekar 70) beat Yashodham School 61 in 17 overs (Devang Tandel 4/2) 263 runs; Bombay Scottish 15 in 10.3 (Avdhoot Rawool 5/2, Soham Rajgoud 4/9) lost Swami Vivekanand, Kandivli 16/0 in 1.1 over by 10 wkts; Sulochanadevi Singhania 428/8 in 42 overs (Ishan Khandekar 121, Areen Parekh 52, Atharva Jadhav 4/61) beat Nandadeep School 67 in 20.3 overs (Devansh Shinde 3/12) by 361 runs; Podar International, Powai 100 in 17.3 overs (Youhan Gala 3/18, S Wadegaonkar 3/19) tied with Sharda Mandir 100 in 23 overs (S Wadegaonkar 32; Aryan Patel 7/13); Ryan International 91 in 24 overs (Abdullah 3/23) lost to Jankidevi Public School 92/8 in 18 overs (Aditya 4/21) by 8 wkts

Under-25 State A Trophy: Mumbai lose to Madhya Pradesh by 10 runs

Mumbai produced a valiant effort but lost by 10 runs to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the Under-25 State A Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 356, Mumbai finished at 345/8 in 50 overs. Mumbai were reduced to 204/5 after 32.5 overs when top-scorer Divyaansh Saxena (98, 93b; 13x4s) was sent back to the pavilion by Ishan Afridi. But two 50-plus stands following Saxena's departure gave Mumbai a glimmer of hope but it wasn't enough to take them over the line.

Suryansh Shedge (67, 43b; 5x4s, 3x6s), who was selected in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team on Sunday, first shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 54 with Atharva Ankolekar (25, 23b) and then was involved in a 66-run stand for the seventh wicket with Khizar Dafedar (39, 29b).

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh put up a giant total thanks to Siddharth Patidar's 114-ball 130, which was laced with 13 fours and two sixes, Rahul Chandrol's 71-ball 61 and Sagar Solanki's unbeaten 31-ball 60.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 355/6 in 50 overs (Siddharth Patidar 140, Rahul Chandrol 61, Sagar Solanki 60*, Vikrant Bhadoriya 46; Suryansh Shedge 3/87) beat Mumbai 345/8 in 50 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 98, Suryansh Shedge 67, Khizar Dafedar 39, Musheer Khan 31; Ishan Afridi 3/51, Rishabh Chouhan 3/73) by 10 runs

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mumbai restrict TN to 198/7 on Day One

Mumbai reduced Tamil Nadu to 198/7 on Day One of their Group C Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

At one point Tamil Nadu were struggling at 30 for three before a 110-run fourth wicket stand between skipper Abhinav Kannan (72, 203b; 9x4s) and J Jaisimha (88 batting, 205; 11x4s) steadied their innings. But Mumbai took control in the last session as Tamil Nadu lost four wickets for 68 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 198/7 in 89.2 overs (J Jaisimha 88*, Abhinav Kannan 72; Yaseen Saudagar 2/26, Kavya Gori 2/44) vs Mumbai