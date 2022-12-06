Home / Cricket / Harris Shield: IES New English's Bangera, Barmukh score half-centuries in semi-final

Harris Shield: IES New English's Bangera, Barmukh score half-centuries in semi-final

cricket
Published on Dec 06, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Agasthya Bangera (65) and Harshwardhan Barmukh (59) scored half-centuries to help IES New English School, Bandra, reach 241 for seven against Al Barkaat MIM on Day One of their Harris Shield semi-final at the Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Groundsmen cover the playing field with plastic sheet in India | Image for representation (PTI)
Groundsmen cover the playing field with plastic sheet in India | Image for representation (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Agasthya Bangera (65) and Harshwardhan Barmukh (59) scored half-centuries to help IES New English School, Bandra, reach 241 for seven against Al Barkaat MIM on Day One of their Harris Shield semi-final at the Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

In the second semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, were reduced to 192/8 by IES VN Sule Guruji (English).

Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli 192/8 in 73 overs (Shaurya Sharan 49, Aarya Dhiora 33) vs IES VN Sule Guruji (English); IES New English School, Bandra 241/7 in 76 overs (Atharva Dhond 47, Agasthya Bangera 65, Harshwardhan Barmukh 59; Vedant 2/51, Shimmer Sapra 2/5, Saad Khan 2/41) vs Al Barkaat MIM

Giles Shield brief scores: Podar International 102 in 27.1 overs (Arush Pundle 4/12, Mokshit Pandya 3/34) lost to Hiranandani Foundation School 103/4 in 15.2 overs (Aarush Arora 37, Ruhan Chawla 3/30) by 6 wkts; MD Bhatia 34 in 10 overs (Dipesh Chavan 6/6) lost Swami Vivekanand, Chembur 35/4 in 8 overs (Tanish Bhanushali 3/8) by 6 wkts; Dhirubhai Ambani International School 69 in 21.2 overs (Rudra Thite 5/4) lost to St. Stanislaus School 70/1 in 11 overs (Daniel Savlajkar 38) by 9 wkts; OLPS High School 132 in 34.4 overs (Yash Pawar 52; Aryan Shelar 5/27 lost to Balmandir Vidyamandir (Marathi) 133/3 in 21 overs (Aryan Shelar 40*) by 7 wkts; Cambridge 100 in 25 overs (Kavish Mayekar 3/17) lost to St. Peter’s 101/2 in 15 overs by 8 wkts; Vasant Vihar High School, Thane 336/8 in 43 overs (Balpreet Singh 112, Vedant Chavan 94; Om Parkar 5/61) beat Our Lady of Salvation High School 66 in 18.1 overs (Darsh Pillay 3/14) by 270 runs; IES Secondary School, Mulund 110 in 28 overs (Prerit Raut 3/19) lost to Rizvi Springfield (CBSE) 111/3 in 20 overs (Tejas Narkar 54*) by 7 wkts; Cardinal Gracious 64 in 20.1 overs (Swapnil Gollar 5/10, Aryan Kadam 3/13) lost to Sane Guruji Eng School 66/4 in 11.5 overs by 6 wkts; Champion English 96 in 21.5 overs (Krivam Banjan 3/35, Ayush Vaidya 3/12) lost to Omkar International 100/1 in 16 overs (Rudra Kolawade 38) by 9 wkts; Jasuben ML 115 in 26.5 overs (Pranav Narang 54; Atharva Narkar 4/22) lost to Parle Tilak (English) 119/1 in 15.2 overs (Anush Shelar 52*) by 9 wkts; RR Education School 659/2 (223 penalty runs) (Aarya Karle 109 rtd., Smin Kini 102 rtd, Ayush Shetye 66) beat Chandulal Nanavati 40 in 16.3 overs by 619 runs; IES New English School, Bandra 325/4 in 45 overs (Harsh Kadam 124, Gandharva Karlekar 70) beat Yashodham School 61 in 17 overs (Devang Tandel 4/2) 263 runs; Bombay Scottish 15 in 10.3 (Avdhoot Rawool 5/2, Soham Rajgoud 4/9) lost Swami Vivekanand, Kandivli 16/0 in 1.1 over by 10 wkts; Sulochanadevi Singhania 428/8 in 42 overs (Ishan Khandekar 121, Areen Parekh 52, Atharva Jadhav 4/61) beat Nandadeep School 67 in 20.3 overs (Devansh Shinde 3/12) by 361 runs; Podar International, Powai 100 in 17.3 overs (Youhan Gala 3/18, S Wadegaonkar 3/19) tied with Sharda Mandir 100 in 23 overs (S Wadegaonkar 32; Aryan Patel 7/13); Ryan International 91 in 24 overs (Abdullah 3/23) lost to Jankidevi Public School 92/8 in 18 overs (Aditya 4/21) by 8 wkts

Under-25 State A Trophy: Mumbai lose to Madhya Pradesh by 10 runs

Mumbai produced a valiant effort but lost by 10 runs to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the Under-25 State A Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 356, Mumbai finished at 345/8 in 50 overs. Mumbai were reduced to 204/5 after 32.5 overs when top-scorer Divyaansh Saxena (98, 93b; 13x4s) was sent back to the pavilion by Ishan Afridi. But two 50-plus stands following Saxena's departure gave Mumbai a glimmer of hope but it wasn't enough to take them over the line.

Suryansh Shedge (67, 43b; 5x4s, 3x6s), who was selected in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team on Sunday, first shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 54 with Atharva Ankolekar (25, 23b) and then was involved in a 66-run stand for the seventh wicket with Khizar Dafedar (39, 29b).

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh put up a giant total thanks to Siddharth Patidar's 114-ball 130, which was laced with 13 fours and two sixes, Rahul Chandrol's 71-ball 61 and Sagar Solanki's unbeaten 31-ball 60.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 355/6 in 50 overs (Siddharth Patidar 140, Rahul Chandrol 61, Sagar Solanki 60*, Vikrant Bhadoriya 46; Suryansh Shedge 3/87) beat Mumbai 345/8 in 50 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 98, Suryansh Shedge 67, Khizar Dafedar 39, Musheer Khan 31; Ishan Afridi 3/51, Rishabh Chouhan 3/73) by 10 runs

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mumbai restrict TN to 198/7 on Day One

Mumbai reduced Tamil Nadu to 198/7 on Day One of their Group C Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

At one point Tamil Nadu were struggling at 30 for three before a 110-run fourth wicket stand between skipper Abhinav Kannan (72, 203b; 9x4s) and J Jaisimha (88 batting, 205; 11x4s) steadied their innings. But Mumbai took control in the last session as Tamil Nadu lost four wickets for 68 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 198/7 in 89.2 overs (J Jaisimha 88*, Abhinav Kannan 72; Yaseen Saudagar 2/26, Kavya Gori 2/44) vs Mumbai

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out