Harry Brook’s counter punch leaves India on edge

Mumbai: As rain, bad light and India’s late surge of wickets stopped England from racing to another 370-plus run chase and forced the series result into the 25th day of the five-Test saga, Harry Brook might be wondering if his exhilarating hundred on Day 4 at the Oval will after all be categorised as heroic or not. Strangely enough, India’s comeback was sparked by Brook’s dismissal, charging Akash Deep, which ended his 195-run fourth wicket stand with fellow centurion Joe Root (105). Harry Brook (R) celebrates his century on the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London. (AFP)

Every staggering English run chase in the Bazball era has had one headman. Jonny Bairstow was at the front and centre against India in Birmingham 2022. Ben Duckett took Indian bowlers to the cleaners at the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Leeds. At The Oval, it was England’s future leader Brook’s turn to play a signature innings – (111 -98b, 14x4, 2x6) – in true Bazball style. England were 339/6 chasing a target of 374.

Brook signalled his arrival in Test cricket spectacularly in 2022 with three aggressive hundreds in Pakistan and added a triple ton on another tour to that country. He was as good an ambassador as head coach Brendon McCullum could find, to showcase the brand of cricket he wanted his team to exhibit.

Several of the 26-year-old’s hundreds – he’s already scored 10 in 30 Tests – have come in batting friendly conditions. But one of Bazball’s distinguishing features is scoring against the grain of play. If the ball isn’t doing as much, don’t accumulate, but double down on scoring. That’s what Brook did to India. When he arrived at the crease, England had lost their third wicket and were still 268 runs away. But because the ball was softening and India had only the three seamers to play with, Brook counter-attacked. What ifs and run chase pressure were parked aside.

He had tried being funky against Akash Deep at Lord’s and failed. Coming at a crucial juncture in the match, he was lambasted by the pundits. But it’s unlikely he would have been censured by his dressing room. They would have wanted him to go again, if that put the opposition off. He did just that on Day 4 by going after Deep again, as well as Prasidh Krishna.

His is a high risk game and his innings aren’t always chanceless. If Mohammed Siraj had not stepped over the boundary rope while taking a catch at fine leg off Krishna, Brook would have been dismissed for 19. But come the next Test, he would try it again. And England’s next Test will be the Ashes where they hope this powerful right-handed ball striker who drives with panache, charges fast bowlers, is quick on his feet against spin will prove to be their counter punch against Australia’s skilful bowling attack Down Under.

Once Brook was let off, after lunch, he began to stroke boundaries taking fewer risks. With the assured presence of Root at the other end and tired legs of India’s fast bowlers giving in, it became all too evident that Brook’s calculated assault in the first session had shifted the momentum in England’s favour.

England pick their personnel with care so that there are enough volunteers to pull off heists. If England go on to win the fifth Test – India need 4 wickets (though Chris Woakes is unlikely to bat) and England 35 runs – this will be the first of Brook’s hundreds in a winning run chase. Then, he would truly join the brigade and consider it a badge of honour.

And this may only be a start. Already England’s white-ball captain, it may not be long before they name him Stokes’ understudy as called by former England captain Michael Vaughan.

First and foremost he would hope England cross the line on Monday. Brook wouldn’t want his heroic knock to turn into one in a losing cause.