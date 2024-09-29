Harry Brook shatters Virat Kohli's record with a fine half-century against Australia in series decider

England stand-in skipper Harry Brook continues his fine form with the bat with a half-century in the fifth and final ODI against Australia on Sunday at County Ground, Bristol. The young batter slammed 72 runs off 52 balls and broke Virat Kohli's five-year-old record. Brook has been leading the English team in the absence of Jos Buttler and inspired his side to bounce back after losing the first two ODIs as they won the next two matches to level the series 2-2 before the fifth match. England's Harry Brook walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket during the 5th One Day International cricket match against Australia.(AFP)

The 25-year-old English batting sensation broke Indian batting maestro Kohli's record for most runs by a captain in a bilateral ODI series against Australia. Kohli held the record for five years which he achieved in 2019 with 310 runs from five matches at an average of 62 when Australia toured India for a five-match series.

With a 72-run knock on Sunday, Brook took his tally to 312 runs in the ongoing series at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 127.86. Meanwhile, legendary India wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni is third in the list after he smashed 285 runs in six matches, followed by Eoin Morgan (278), Babar Azam (276), AB de Villiers (271) and Andrew Strauss (267).

Ton-up Duckett, Brook guide England to 309 in 49.2 overs

In the final ODI, Ben Duckett hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed i with seven sixes in England's 309 all out in 49.2 overs after losing the toss and having to bat first at Bristol.

The series was tied 2-2 heading into the match after England routed the Australians in a 186-run loss in the fourth ODI at Lord’s on Friday. England left Jofra Archer out of the series decider. This week saw fast bowler Archer feature in back-to-back ODIs for the first time since 2020 as England fought back to draw level at 2-2 with world champions Australia.

England was on course for a huge total but Brook holing out to Adam Zampa after hitting him for five sixes sparked a collapse from 202-2 in the 25th over.

Duckett was one of four wickets to fall to Travis Head, the fifth spinner Australia used, on a wearing pitch. Head took 4-28 in 6.2 overs.