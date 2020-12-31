e-paper
Home / Cricket / Harsha Bhogle picks ODI team of 2019: India, England players dominate

Harsha Bhogle picks ODI team of 2019: India, England players dominate

Harsha Bhogle has picked his one-day international team for 2019 and it was quite a task for Bhogle as he believed no other format produced “more staggering performances” than the 50-over format.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammate Jasprit Bumrah
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammate Jasprit Bumrah (AP)
         

One of most famous cricket commentator and analyst, Harsha Bhogle has picked his one-day international team for 2019 and it was quite a task for Bhogle as he believed no other format produced “more staggering performances” than the 50-over format.

He picked Rohit Sharma and Jason Roy as the opening batsmen and well, there is absolute no doubt over the pedigree of both the right-handers. While Rohit slammed five centuries in the ICC World Cup, Jason Roy has been responsible for giving England rapid starts.

ALSO READ: ‘We gave Virat Kohli the chance to flourish and look where he is today’: Former chairman of selectors

They are then followed by Virat Kohli who has once again bossed limited-overs cricket this year. Pakistan’s Babar Azam follows Kohli and this offers solidity to the middle order. England duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are the next two players. While Stokes is a match-winner with both bat and ball, Buttler has been perhaps England’s biggest impact player over the last 15 months.

Bowlers

Bhogle has opted to go for pace and X-factor and hence, he picks Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah - all the three bowlers have pace and the ability to ruffle batsmen. Also, they have the pedigree to pick wickets with both the new and old ball and can be decisive at any stage of the innings.

Also, he has gone for Kuldeep Yadav as the lone spinner in the squad and once again, he has gone for an attacking option in a wrist spinner and Kuldeep has shown the ability to control the middle phase of the innings by constantly chipping away at the wickets.

Harsha Bhogle ODI Team of the year:

Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav

