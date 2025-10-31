Harshit Rana auditions for all-rounder, bats ahead of Shivam Dube and plays a fighting knock against Australia

When Harshit Rana was listed to bat at No.6 in India's official team sheet handed over to the match referee and the Australian team in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, it was brushed aside as a clerical error. Barring a couple of passing references on social media, not much heed was paid to it. Little did people know that the Indian think tank was actually serious about Harshit Rana's batting abilities. Well, he didn't quite bat at No.6, as listed again in the second T20I at the MCG in Melbourne, but Harshit did walk out to bat at No.7 on a lively pitch that had most of the Indian batters, barring Abhishek Sharma, hopping. India's Harshit Rana plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match against Australia(AFP)

And guess what? Harshit almost ended up facing the most deliveries among all Indian batters on Friday, scoring a fighting 35 off 33 balls. If it wasn't for his contribution in the middle-order, and a 56-run partnership with Abhishek for the sixth wicket, India's total would have fared worse than the 125 all out they managed.

Harshit, who has two first-class fifties and a century to go with an average of 31, did give a good account of himself in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval with an unbeaten 24 batting at No.8. Having said that, very few would have thought that it would be enough for him to push Shivam Dube down to No.8 in the batting line-up.

Walking in to bat with India at 49 for 5 in 7.3 overs, Harshit played a good hand that showed promise for the future. At a time when India have been struggling for bowlers who could make lower-order contributions, Harshit's fighting knock came as a breath of fresh air. He got behind the line of the ball consistently and was pretty good on the back foot against the left-arm spin of Matthew Kuhnemann as he was against Adam Zampa in the Adelaide ODI.

Harshit hit three fours and a six in his stay in the middle before holing out at long on.

Harshit's promotion may also explain the reason for keeping their all-time highest T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, on the bench. India head coach Gautam Gambhir prefers a bowler who can bat at No.8, and with Harshit, those problems get solved.

As far as India's batting performance was concerned, it was a pretty much one-man show. Abhishek Sharma produced a spirited 68 off 37 balls amid India’s collapse to 125. Making full use of the crease, he rode the bounce confidently, unleashing slashes, drives, and lofted shots to reach a 23-ball fifty. His innings, laced with eight fours and two sixes, stood out as teammates fell cheaply. Struggling for strike in the latter half due to poor rotation from the lower order, Abhishek still managed to lift India past 120 with a late flourish against Xavier Bartlett. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood spearheaded Australia’s attack with a masterful spell of 3 for 13, bowling 15 dot balls. Maintaining a probing Test-match length, he dismantled India’s top order by removing Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, exploiting bounce and movement expertly. His precision and control set the tone for Australia’s dominant bowling display.