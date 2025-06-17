Harshit Rana not part of India Test squad but travels as 'unofficial cover' due to fitness concerns: Report

Fast bowler Harshit Rana has joined the Indian Test squad in Leeds as an unofficial cover, ahead of the opening match of the five-Test series against England starting June 20. While Rana was not named in India’s original 18-man squad, he has travelled with the team from London to Headingley and is expected to remain with the contingent for now as an injury back-up. India's Harshit Rana during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(AP)

The 23-year-old Delhi pacer was part of the India A setup and recently featured in the unofficial Tests against the England Lions, including the intra-squad match held at Beckenham. He was also seen exiting Leeds station alongside the rest of the squad on Tuesday. However, the BCCI has not officially added him to the Test squad, and there remains ambiguity over the fitness status of some players.

“Please don't count him as an official member of the squad as yet,” a top BCCI official told Cricbuzz, while confirming Rana’s presence with the team. The official added that Rana has been retained in England to cover for a few players who are nursing niggles, although their names have not been disclosed.

Rana, who made his debut during India’s tour of Australia last year, has featured in two Tests, five ODIs and one T20I. Despite his growing experience and promising spells in the A tours, he didn’t find a place in the initial squad for this marquee series.

India's fast bowlers

India’s main fast bowling options currently include Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, with Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy offering support as pace-bowling all-rounders. Given the packed schedule and conditions in England, the decision to retain a reserve pacer like Rana appears to be precautionary, especially with the fitness of a few key players reportedly under observation.

India are gearing up to begin their new World Test Championship cycle under Shubman Gill’s leadership, which kickstarts a new era for India's red-ball cricket. This will be India's first Test series since the red-ball retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.