Harshit Rana 'undeserving'; 'extremely ordinary' numbers spark outrage over Asia Cup call: Why didn't BCCI reward Siraj?

The announcement of the Asia Cup squad has raised questions over the All India Selection Committee’s decisions. The absence of players like Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna has put Ajit Agarkar and his panel under scrutiny, especially since these names had impressed with their performances in the IPL. Harshit Rana has been picked in the Asia Cup squad.(BCCI X)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now raised questions over the inclusion of Harshit Rana. Rana had an underwhelming IPL 2025, taking 25 wickets at an economy rate of 10.18. He also has only one T20 experience at the international level, and the selectors preferred him over the likes of experienced Siraj and IPL 2025 purple cap winner Krishna.

Chopra did point out Rana's match-winning performance as a concussion replacement against England, but he raised concerns over his performances before and after that.

"Harshit Rana's case is very interesting. His case needs to be discussed because he came as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube once, picked up three wickets as well, and became the Player of the Match, which was brilliant, but what about before and after that?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer turned commentator didn't shy away from saying that Rana hasn't done enough to deserve a place in the side.

"The last IPL was extremely ordinary. His performances have not been very good. His numbers are not flattering. It doesn't seem like his numbers are strong enough to deserve a place in the side," he added.

Talking further about Rana's case, he emphasised that he will only get a chance in the XI when Bumrah gets rested against a weaker side in the group stage.

"The truth is also that he won't get to play all matches. In fact, he might get to play even one match when Bumrah isn't available. If he isn't getting a chance to play, you say that whoever is sitting out doesn't make a difference," he said.

"Prasidh Krishna should have got a chance"

Chopra felt that Krishna, named only among the reserves, merited a place in the main 15. He also pointed out that Siraj’s outstanding performances in England could have earned him a call-up, but the selectors seemed to have taken a different direction.

"However, if you see the recent record, you will find that Prasidh Krishna should have got a chance, or you could have thought about rewarding Mohammed Siraj, but the team has once again gone towards Harshit," Chopra observed.