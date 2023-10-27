News / Cricket / Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets

Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets

Oct 27, 2023 02:03 PM IST
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets

Haryana vs Hyderabad Highlights :

First Innings

null Score - 139/9 in 20.0 overs

null batting performance
Sarvesh Rohilla 40(29)
Nishant Sindhu 25(15)

null bowling performance
CTL Rakshan 4-17-3
Tanay Thyagarajan 4-18-2

Second Innings

null Score - 141/5 in 15.4 overs

null batting performance
Tanmay Agarwal 27(19)
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 26(15)

null bowling performance
Sumit Kumar 3-22-2
Yuzvendra Chahal 3-21-1

Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 112 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 112 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:03 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 02:00 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Six on Amit Mishra bowling . null at 136/5 after 15.1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 130/5 after 15 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Bhavesh Seth 2 (1)
    Rahul Singh Gahlaut 19 (13)
    null
    Sumit Kumar 2/22 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:57 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Chandan Sahani is out and null at 128/5 after 14.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Himanshu Rana b Sumit Kumar.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:57 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Chandan Sahani is out and null at 128/5 after 14.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Himanshu Rana b Sumit Kumar.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Six on Sumit Kumar bowling . null at 128/4 after 14.4 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:55 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Sumit Kumar bowling . null at 120/4 after 14.2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:54 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 116/4 after 14 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Singh Gahlaut 14 (10)
    Chandan Sahani 17 (13)
    null
    Amit Mishra 0/5 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:49 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 110/4 after 13 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Singh Gahlaut 10 (7)
    Chandan Sahani 16 (10)
    null
    Harshal Patel 1/36 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:48 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 110/4 after 12.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 105/4 after 12.2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:46 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 101/4 after 12.1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 97/4 after 12 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Singh Gahlaut 6 (5)
    Chandan Sahani 7 (6)
    null
    Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 97/4 after 11.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:40 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 90/4 after 11 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Singh Gahlaut 1 (2)
    Chandan Sahani 5 (3)
    null
    Harshal Patel 1/23 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tilak Varma is out and null at 80/4 after 10.1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Yashu Sharma b Harshal Patel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:34 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 80/3 after 10 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Buddhi 15 (16)
    Tilak Varma 11 (12)
    null
    Yuzvendra Chahal 1/14 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:34 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rahul Buddhi is out and null at 80/3 after 9.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Harshal Patel b Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Buddhi smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 78/2 after 9.1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 74/2 after 9 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tilak Varma 11 (12)
    Rahul Buddhi 9 (10)
    null
    Jayant Yadav 1/31 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tilak Varma smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 74/2 after 8.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 69/2 after 8 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rahul Buddhi 8 (9)
    Tilak Varma 7 (7)
    null
    Yuzvendra Chahal 0/8 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Buddhi smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 68/2 after 7.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:21 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 60/2 after 7 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tilak Varma 6 (5)
    Rahul Buddhi 1 (5)
    null
    Jayant Yadav 1/26 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:20 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tilak Varma smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 60/2 after 6.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:17 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 54/2 after 6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tilak Varma 1 (1)
    Rahul Buddhi 1 (3)
    null
    Sumit Kumar 1/8 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:14 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohit Rayudu is out and null at 52/2 after 5.2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Nishant Sindhu b Sumit Kumar.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 52/1 after 5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tanmay Agarwal 27 (19)
    Rohit Rayudu 23 (11)
    null
    Jayant Yadav 1/21 (2)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanmay Agarwal is out and null at 52/1 after 4.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! st Sarvesh Rohilla b Jayant Yadav.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Six on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 52/0 after 4.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:07 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 43/0 after 4 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tanmay Agarwal 20 (15)
    Rohit Rayudu 21 (9)
    null
    Sumit Kumar 0/6 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:02 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 37/0 after 3 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rohit Rayudu 18 (7)
    Tanmay Agarwal 17 (11)
    null
    Jayant Yadav 0/12 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:02 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Six on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 37/0 after 2.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 01:00 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 29/0 after 2.2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 25/0 after 2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Rohit Rayudu 12 (6)
    Tanmay Agarwal 12 (6)
    null
    Anshul Kamboj 0/12 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 25/0 after 1.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 21/0 after 1.5 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:56 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 17/0 after 1.3 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 13/0 after 1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Tanmay Agarwal 12 (6)
    Rohit Rayudu 0 (0)
    null
    Harshal Patel 0/13 (1)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 13/0 after 0.6 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 9/0 after 0.4 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:50 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:38 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 139/9 after 20 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Anshul Kamboj 7 (8)
    Amit Mishra 3 (5)
    null
    Chama Milind 2/26 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:34 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 134/9 after 19 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Amit Mishra 1 (2)
    Anshul Kamboj 4 (5)
    null
    CTL Rakshan 3/17 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:32 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jayant Yadav is out and null at 133/9 after 18.4 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Ravi Teja b CTL Rakshan.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 130/8 after 18 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Anshul Kamboj 3 (3)
    Jayant Yadav 4 (6)
    null
    Chama Milind 2/21 (3)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:25 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sarvesh Rohilla is out and null at 125/8 after 17.2 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! b Chama Milind.

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:21 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 124/7 after 17 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Sarvesh Rohilla 40 (28)
    Jayant Yadav 2 (4)
    null
    Ravi Teja 1/32 (4)

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:17 PM IST
    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 120/7 after 16 overs

    Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
    null
    Sarvesh Rohilla 38 (24)
    Jayant Yadav 1 (2)
    null
    Tanay Thyagarajan 2/18 (4)

