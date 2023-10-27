Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets

Haryana vs Hyderabad Highlights :



First Innings



null Score - 139/9 in 20.0 overs



null batting performance

Sarvesh Rohilla 40(29)

Nishant Sindhu 25(15)



null bowling performance

CTL Rakshan 4-17-3

Tanay Thyagarajan 4-18-2



Second Innings



null Score - 141/5 in 15.4 overs



null batting performance

Tanmay Agarwal 27(19)

Rahul Singh Gahlaut 26(15)



null bowling performance

Sumit ...Read More Kumar 3-22-2

Yuzvendra Chahal 3-21-1



Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 112 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023