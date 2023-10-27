Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets
Haryana vs Hyderabad Highlights :
First Innings
null Score - 139/9 in 20.0 overs
null batting performance
Sarvesh Rohilla 40(29)
Nishant Sindhu 25(15)
null bowling performance
CTL Rakshan 4-17-3
Tanay Thyagarajan 4-18-2
Second Innings
null Score - 141/5 in 15.4 overs
null batting performance
Tanmay Agarwal 27(19)
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 26(15)
null bowling performance
Sumit ...Read More Kumar 3-22-2
Yuzvendra Chahal 3-21-1
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 27, 2023 02:03 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Haryana by 5 wickets
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 02:00 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Six on Amit Mishra bowling . null at 136/5 after 15.1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:59 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 130/5 after 15 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Bhavesh Seth 2 (1)
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 19 (13)
null
Sumit Kumar 2/22 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:57 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Chandan Sahani is out and null at 128/5 after 14.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Himanshu Rana b Sumit Kumar.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:56 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Six on Sumit Kumar bowling . null at 128/4 after 14.4 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:55 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Sumit Kumar bowling . null at 120/4 after 14.2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:54 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 116/4 after 14 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 14 (10)
Chandan Sahani 17 (13)
null
Amit Mishra 0/5 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:49 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 110/4 after 13 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 10 (7)
Chandan Sahani 16 (10)
null
Harshal Patel 1/36 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:48 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 110/4 after 12.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:47 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 105/4 after 12.2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:46 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Chandan Sahani smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 101/4 after 12.1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 97/4 after 12 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 6 (5)
Chandan Sahani 7 (6)
null
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:44 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 97/4 after 11.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:40 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 90/4 after 11 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Singh Gahlaut 1 (2)
Chandan Sahani 5 (3)
null
Harshal Patel 1/23 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:38 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tilak Varma is out and null at 80/4 after 10.1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Yashu Sharma b Harshal Patel.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:34 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 80/3 after 10 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Buddhi 15 (16)
Tilak Varma 11 (12)
null
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/14 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:34 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rahul Buddhi is out and null at 80/3 after 9.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Harshal Patel b Yuzvendra Chahal.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Buddhi smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 78/2 after 9.1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 74/2 after 9 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tilak Varma 11 (12)
Rahul Buddhi 9 (10)
null
Jayant Yadav 1/31 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:30 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tilak Varma smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 74/2 after 8.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 69/2 after 8 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rahul Buddhi 8 (9)
Tilak Varma 7 (7)
null
Yuzvendra Chahal 0/8 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:25 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rahul Buddhi smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . null at 68/2 after 7.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:21 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 60/2 after 7 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tilak Varma 6 (5)
Rahul Buddhi 1 (5)
null
Jayant Yadav 1/26 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:20 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tilak Varma smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 60/2 after 6.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:17 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 54/2 after 6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tilak Varma 1 (1)
Rahul Buddhi 1 (3)
null
Sumit Kumar 1/8 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:14 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohit Rayudu is out and null at 52/2 after 5.2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Nishant Sindhu b Sumit Kumar.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:11 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 52/1 after 5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tanmay Agarwal 27 (19)
Rohit Rayudu 23 (11)
null
Jayant Yadav 1/21 (2)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:11 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanmay Agarwal is out and null at 52/1 after 4.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! st Sarvesh Rohilla b Jayant Yadav.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:10 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Six on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 52/0 after 4.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:07 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 43/0 after 4 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tanmay Agarwal 20 (15)
Rohit Rayudu 21 (9)
null
Sumit Kumar 0/6 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:02 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 37/0 after 3 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rohit Rayudu 18 (7)
Tanmay Agarwal 17 (11)
null
Jayant Yadav 0/12 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 01:02 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Six on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 37/0 after 2.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 01:00 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Jayant Yadav bowling . null at 29/0 after 2.2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 25/0 after 2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Rohit Rayudu 12 (6)
Tanmay Agarwal 12 (6)
null
Anshul Kamboj 0/12 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 25/0 after 1.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:58 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 21/0 after 1.5 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:56 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Rohit Rayudu smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . null at 17/0 after 1.3 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 13/0 after 1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Tanmay Agarwal 12 (6)
Rohit Rayudu 0 (0)
null
Harshal Patel 0/13 (1)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 13/0 after 0.6 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:53 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 9/0 after 0.4 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:50 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Tanmay Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:38 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 139/9 after 20 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Anshul Kamboj 7 (8)
Amit Mishra 3 (5)
null
Chama Milind 2/26 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:34 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 134/9 after 19 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Amit Mishra 1 (2)
Anshul Kamboj 4 (5)
null
CTL Rakshan 3/17 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:32 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jayant Yadav is out and null at 133/9 after 18.4 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! c Ravi Teja b CTL Rakshan.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:28 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 130/8 after 18 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Anshul Kamboj 3 (3)
Jayant Yadav 4 (6)
null
Chama Milind 2/21 (3)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:25 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sarvesh Rohilla is out and null at 125/8 after 17.2 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: OUT! b Chama Milind.
- Oct 27, 2023 12:21 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 124/7 after 17 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Sarvesh Rohilla 40 (28)
Jayant Yadav 2 (4)
null
Ravi Teja 1/32 (4)
- Oct 27, 2023 12:17 PM ISTHaryana vs Hyderabad Live Score: null at 120/7 after 16 overs
Haryana vs Hyderabad Live Score:
null
Sarvesh Rohilla 38 (24)
Jayant Yadav 1 (2)
null
Tanay Thyagarajan 2/18 (4)